Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET on ABC. The series revolves around Nell Serrano, a 37-year-old woman. It has a new twist as it shifts from romantic comedy to psychological paranoia. The series puts out simplistic clichés in the form of fun, engaging stories, with new characters introduced every episode.

Episode 3 will introduce a blend of drama, humor, and heartfelt moments, making it a must-watch installment of Not Dead Yet season 2. We discuss what to expect from the episode and offer an overview of all the release information currently available.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3.

When is Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3 releasing? Details of date and time

According to IMDb, Episode 3 of the series, titled Not in the Cards Yet, is scheduled to air on ABC internationally in the following time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday February 21, 2024 5:30 pm PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday February 21, 2024 7:30 pm CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday February 21, 2024 8:30 pm ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday February 22, 2024 1:30 am GMT Central European Time (CET) Thursday February 22, 2024 2:30 am CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday February 22, 2024 7:00 am IST Philippine Time (PHT) Thursday February 22, 2024 9:30 am PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Thursday February 22, 2024 11:00 am ACST

The show's episodes can also be streamed on Hulu the next day with a premium subscription.

Not Dead Yet season 1 has a TV-14 rating. Critics lauded Rodgriguez's pleasant performance but also said it lacked the spark needed to maintain viewers' interest.

Where to watch Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3?

The episode will be broadcast on ABC. For people who no longer use traditional cable or satellite television, ABC is accessible on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV. However, the show's episodes can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Membership is required for each of the streaming platforms mentioned above.

Recap of Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 2

Episode 2, Not a Valentine Yet, continued its humorous and captivating journey with accident-prone journalist Nell Serrano, who could communicate with ghosts. Cricket advised Nell to focus on herself and stop making excuses that might have been holding her back from positive life changes. Nell followed this advice and confronted Andres, a friend and artist.

A scene in Episode 2 (Image via Facebook @Not Dead Yet)

Andres's mother's ghost kept telling Nell that people bought his art to meet her, so he should stop painting. Nell disliked the ghost's approach, but she eventually understood the message. Nell bravely reviewed Andres' portrait when he sketched her. Aware of his flaws, Andres said he kept painting for his mother.

As Nell leaned in for a kiss, Andres's mother's ghost told her to tuck his hair behind his ears. This realization made Andres realize he had been using Nell to avoid grieving. Nell realized this, and the ghost prevented her from forming another diverting relationship. Nell returned to her friend Sam, who was struggling on Valentine's Day due to her husband's travel.

Lexi in Not Dead Yet season 2 (Image via Facebook @Not Dead Yet)

Cricket offered relationship advice, encouraging Sam to accept both the highs and lows. In the episode's finale, the women toasted Valentine's Day, and Nell submitted her assignment to avoid ghostly interference. Nell deals with the aftermath of writing an honest obituary for Lexi's business tycoon father, Duncan, in this episode, adding a compelling twist.

The plot revealed more humor, supernatural encounters, and heartwarming moments. The episode examines Edward's changing feelings for Lexi, Nell's boss, and the dating difficulties during ghostly encounters. On Valentine's Day, Sam seeks answers about his long-distance marriage, adding emotional depth to the story.

What to expect from Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3? Explored

The upcoming episode 3, Not in the Cards Yet, delves into the main characters Lexi, Duncan, Sam, and Dennis attending an award ceremony to celebrate several SoCal Independent editing nominations. Amidst the grandeur of the ceremony, there is an apparent feeling of heightened emotions and tension.

Meanwhile, Nell takes on the responsibility of babysitting Sam's daughter in an attempt to form a strong connection with her joyful aunt Nell. However, things don’t go exactly as planned when Sam’s daughter appears disinterested in spending time with her. As Nell navigates the complexities of family dynamics, viewers can expect heartwarming moments and unexpected twists.

The official description of episode 3, Not in the Cards Yet, is as follows:

"Lexi, Duncan, Sam and Dennis attend an award ceremony for several SoCal Independent editing nominations; Nell steps in to babysit Sam's daughter, who doesn't seem interested in hanging out with her fun Aunt Nell."

The story delves into Nell's self-discovery, her unique ghost interactions, and their profound effects on her personal life. The show brilliantly blends comedy, romance, and the supernatural, creating a unique viewing experience.

Not Dead Yet season 2, episode 3, is scheduled to be released at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE