Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET on ABC. The series revolves around Nell Serrano, a 37-year-old woman. It has a new twist as it shifts from romantic comedy to psychological paranoia. The series puts out simplistic clichés in the form of fun, engaging stories, with new characters introduced every episode.

Episode 4 will introduce a blend of drama full of fun, friendship, and unexpected connections. With each twist and turn, tensions rise in the newsroom as Lexi makes a bold decision, making it a must-watch installment of Not Dead Yet season 2. We discuss what to expect from the episode and offer an overview of all available release information.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 4.

When is Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 4 releasing? Details of date and time

According to IMDb, episode 4 of the series, titled Not Polite Yet, is scheduled to air on ABC internationally in the following time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 5:30 pm PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 7:30 pm CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 8:30 pm ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday February 29, 2024 1:30 am GMT Central European Time (CET) Thursday February 29, 2024 2:30 am CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday February 29, 2024 7:00 am IST Philippine Time (PHT) Thursday February 29, 2024 9:30 am PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Thursday February 29, 2024 11:00 am ACST

The show's episodes can also be streamed on Hulu the next day with a premium subscription.

Not Dead Yet season 1 has a TV-14 rating. Critics lauded Rodriguez's pleasant performance but also said it lacked the spark needed to maintain viewers' interest.

Where to watch Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 4?

The episode will be broadcast on ABC. For people who no longer use traditional cable or satellite television, ABC is accessible on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV. However, the show's episodes can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Membership is required for each of the streaming platforms mentioned above.

Recap of Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3

In episode 3, Lexi begins by briefing the SoCal Independent staff on her father, Duncan Rhodes, regarding his intentions to remain and assume managerial responsibilities for the organization. Duncan has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award at the publishing company in recognition of his contributions.

Although Sam and Denis have received nominations for their respective departments, Nell cannot locate her name on the nominations list distributed via company email. Just prior to setting up excitement for the nominations, Nell engages in conversation with her spirit of the day, who once bore sixteen children of her own.

Nell is captivated by the idea; however, the ghost informs her that having one's own children reduces one to a simple provider and that the only joy is being the stylish aunt to another person's child. Despite Nell's maternal instincts, she attentively considers the advice and concedes that the suggestion appears credible, considering her current status as the fashionable aunt to Sam's daughter.

What to expect from Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 4? Explored

The upcoming episode 4, Not Polite Yet, will delve into the main characters Lexi, Duncan, Sam, and Dennis. Tensions escalate in the newsroom when Lexi decides to merge the first two levels, leading to a reorganization of workplaces. Nell is unexpectedly placed in a scenario where she has to share a cubicle with a popular sportswriter who seems friendly to everyone except her.

The official description of episode 3, Not Polite Yet, is as follows:

"Lexi combines the first two floors of the newsroom, leaving Nell to share a cubicle with a popular sportswriter who's friends with everyone except her."

The episode delivers an intriguing narrative and realistic characters that keep viewers returning for more. The story delves more into Nell's self-discovery, her unique ghost interactions, and their profound effects on her personal life. The show brilliantly blends comedy, romance, and the supernatural, creating a unique viewing experience.

Not Dead Yet season 2, episode 4, is scheduled to be released at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.