 "Not a fan of Carolyn": Fans react as Carolyn Moore calls Kurt's parents her in-laws on Joe Millionaire 

Episode nine of Joe Millionaire saw the women meet Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee's families. For some of the women left in the house, the former was a clear choice, including Carolyn Moore. The duo established a connection very early on and with each passing episode, it only grew stronger.

Joe Millionaire star Carolyn was confident that the couple would end up together early on. In a confessional, while meeting her boyfriend's parents, she said:

"I am very excited to meet my in-laws. After this trip, I think it will be a no brainer for him on who it is he's gonna choose to be with at the end."

Fans were taken aback with Carolyn calling Kurt's parents her in-laws. One fan tweeted:

Exhausted @Leney_3 Not a fan of Carolyn.. she’s a NO #JoeMillionaire Not a fan of Carolyn.. she’s a NO #JoeMillionaire

The women were introduced to Kurt's workspace, which is a construction site. They spent some time learning and understanding what he does for a living and at the same time try and guess if he was indeed a millionaire.

Fans react to Joe Millionaire star Carolyn's "in-laws" comment

Fans were surprised at Carolyn being this confident in her relationship with Kurt and calling his parents her "in-laws." They took to social media to express their feelings.

#joemillionaire Me every time Carolyn calls Kurt’s family her “in-laws”: Me every time Carolyn calls Kurt’s family her “in-laws”: #joemillionaire https://t.co/qBJb4DS8Nc

Kb @bk_4605 I'm over Carolyn. That's it. That's the tweet. Oh. Wait til she finds out he isn't the millionaire. #joemillionaire I'm over Carolyn. That's it. That's the tweet. Oh. Wait til she finds out he isn't the millionaire. #joemillionaire

Cinnamon Sprinkles @TheBossLadyA86 Uuuugggghh Carolyn talking to Kurt's family is just cringe. #JoeMillionaire If you're so connected, let that speak for yourself. If you have to keep saying it, it's clear what the truth is. Uuuugggghh Carolyn talking to Kurt's family is just cringe. #JoeMillionaire If you're so connected, let that speak for yourself. If you have to keep saying it, it's clear what the truth is.

Some fans also guessed that Carolyn might go home sooner rather than later.

SMARTCHICK2.0 @bsmart4life247 #JoeMillionaire I think Carolyn goes tonight I think Carolyn goes tonight😩 #JoeMillionaire

Kiersten @kkaykiwi Prediction: Carolyn and Amber leave next week #JoeMillionaire Prediction: Carolyn and Amber leave next week #JoeMillionaire

Sara Jackson @AFanOfTheDbacks Carolyn is overly confident that her and Kurt will be together. #JoeMillionaire Carolyn is overly confident that her and Kurt will be together. #JoeMillionaire

Carolyn spends time getting to know Kurt's family

Joe Millionaire star Carolyn confessed to Kurt's father that she has a son from her previous marriage. She was previously married to Ollie in 2013 and they share a son named Lion. The star revealed that she and her ex-husband share custody of their child.

Kurt's father understood her, as he talked about his daughter getting divorced after ten years of marriage and sharing three kids with her ex-husband. Carolyn felt welcomed by the family and confessed:

"My in-laws greet me very, uh, warmly. They are very welcoming, everyone's very sweet. I can definitely see myself fitting into the family."

While they all sat together, the women were questioned on their thoughts about Kurt's best qualities. Carolyn said:

"My favorite quality is he's very honest, even though it's hard. Kurt and I have pretty much connected since day one."

Other women felt that Carolyn was overly confident about her relationship with Kurt and painted a picture of her connection being the strongest, which just made everyone awkward.

While sitting with Kurt's mother, Colleen, Carolyn opened up about his insecurities and said:

"Kurt and I have pretty much connected since day one. Kurt is-has mentioned that he's scared, pretty much, like, how strongly he feels about me. My thing is 'you're either scared and go for love or you go for easy and [opt out]."

Carolyn seemed more confident about her relationship with Joe Millionaire star Kurt after meeting with the family. She said in a confessional:

"I was completely myself. And with that little interaction with them, they're able to kind of form an opinion, and they're gonna share it with him and I'm confident that he and I will end up together."

Colleen, while reflecting on Kurt's relationship with Carolyn, confessed that it reminded the family of a lot of his previous relationship. She also hinted at her son not being able to see it as he was blinded by love.

The upcoming episode of Joe Millionaire is crucial for the couple' as they assess their relationship's strengths and weaknesses. As the women in the manor choose which man they would like to get to know better, viewers already know Carolyn's pick. Time will tell what fate has in store for the couple.

Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

