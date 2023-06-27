"Not important to me": The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari opens up about dating three years after divorce 

Kristin Cavallari recently opened up about her perspective on dating, especially as three years have passed since her divorce from Jay Cutler. During an interview with E! News, Kristin revealed that dating is "not important" to her right now.

"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on. It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life," she mentioned.

The Hills star also stated that she is currently focused on ensuring that her children have a good upbringing. She also mentioned how much she enjoys spending time with her friends and is happy to be able to devote time to them.

“I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again," she stated.

Kristin and her ex-husband have three children together, Camden, Jaxson, and Saylor.

Kristin Cavallari describes her "perfect dream guy"

Although Kristin Cavallari stated that she is not looking to date anyone right now, she revealed that she tried using dating apps in the past. However, it did not work for her and she mentioned that she prefers to meet someone "organically."

Cavallari then shed light on the qualities she looks for in a man as she described her "perfect dream guy."

“I’ve gone on a lot of dates in the last few years, but I don’t like a lot of people and I don’t [think I’m] picky. I just think it’s because I don’t have time for bullsh*t anymore. My perfect dream guy, honestly, is someone who is so just happy in their own skin just secure,” she said.

Kristin Cavallari added:

“I’m really happy on my own. And so, if I’m gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life. I’m not putting up with bullsh*t anymore. I’m past that phase.”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari got divorced in 2020

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were married for seven years before getting divorced back in 2020. Kristin shared the news of the duo's separation via Instagram and mentioned that they had "nothing but love and respect" for each other.

In a Call Her Daddy podcast episode in August 2022, Kristin shared a few details about why her marriage ended. She mentioned that the duo's relationship was "toxic" at the time and that she wishes Jay well.

“I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal-breakers for you, what's important to you and what's not. I was really unhappy and that was the bottom line, and I was in an unhealthy relationship. And so that, to me, is not worth it,” she shared.

She further explained that she didn't want her children to grow up thinking that unhealthy relationships were normal. She wanted to show them that she is looking for someone who respects her and treats her well.

Poll : 0 votes