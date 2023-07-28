‘Not being treated as suspicious’: Police shuns doubts over Sinéad O’Connor’s shocking death

The famous Irish singer and musician, Sinéad O’Connor, was found unresponsive at her home in London on Wednesday, July 26. The Metropolitan officers arrived at the scene after they receive a report at 11:58 a.m of an ''unresponsive woman."

Police announced that O'Connor was "pronounced dead at the scene." There was no cause of death disclosed by the officials, however police said that the death "is not being treated as suspicious."

Sinéad O'Connor was found "unresponsive" and "pronounced dead at the scene" at her London home — but her death is not being treated as suspicious, police said. The famed singer died Wednesday at 56 years old.

Sinéad was always outspoken about her political views and fought for recognition of issues like child ab*se, human rights, racism and women's rights. She is survived by her three children and one grandchild.

Details about Sinéad O’Connor's death

Sinéad O’Connor's death comes as a shock to many fans as cause of death not yet released. (Images via Getty Images)

On July 26, 2023, the popular Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor was discovered in her apartment by the police. She lived in Herne Hill, South London, was pronounced dead when the officials arrived.

The London Inner South Coroner's Court said that no medical cause of death is determined yet, and the autopsy could take "several weeks." The London police released an official statement, according to various media outlets like CNN and BBC which said,

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified." They added that, "A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Sinéad O’Connor is survived by her three children, two son Jake Reynolds and Yeshua Bonadio and a daughter, Róisín Waters. Her other son Shane Lunny died by suicide on January, 2022.

She had just moved to London a few weeks ago on July and was ready to record new songs, according to The Guardian. There was no indication of a possible mental breakdown when she posted a video of her place in London.

The Troy singer's family broke the news on Wednesday of her demise "with great sadness", and added that "her family and friends are devastated".

Tributes about Sinéad O’Connor's fierce life and ideals

Sinéad O’Connor was a force to be reckoned with. She started her career In her with her 1987 alternative rock debut, “The Lion and the Cobra.”

She was most well known for her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got which sold over seven million copies around the world. The controversial singer has released 10 studio albums in her entire music career.

You bared your soul…

Shared your brilliance

Through exquisite artistry

Your incredible voice..

Fierce and fragile

Lioness and lamb

Sweet singing bird

Keenly tuned

Trembling..

Tip-toeing along the high wire

Or stamping the ground

Raw

Wounded

Fearless … Sinead …You bared your soul…Shared your brillianceThrough exquisite artistryYour incredible voice..Fierce and fragileLioness and lambSweet singing birdKeenly tunedTrembling..Tip-toeing along the high wireOr stamping the groundRawWoundedFearless … pic.twitter.com/QyCX2TT1fn

Sinéad O’Connor was known to be "fierce and fragile", says singer Annie Lennox in a touching poetic tweet after learning about the Grammy award winner's death.

O’Connor once famously tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II in protest against child s*xual abuse in the Catholic Church. She did that in October 1992 on Saturday Night Live.

Many kind words were shared by fans and celebrities alike about Sinéad's death.

RIP Shuhada. pic.twitter.com/wnTgrYpMrF A chill ran through my body reading that Sinéad O’Connor has passed away. She dealt with a lot. I don’t know why but I always felt a strong connection to her. Very, very sad.RIP Shuhada. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Yusuf / Cat Stevens said: "Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon - Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156"

Another tribute came from Chrissie Hynde, the rock band Pretender's singer. She expressed to BBC Radio 2 that O' Connor was "a really fun person" and "a riot to hang out with." She added,

"But she was always angling to stir it up - she really poked the hornets' nest, and certainly a one-off and a huge talent. She is without question in a better place - so fly on, sweet angel."

Sinéad O’Connor was originally from Dublin, Ireland. The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also shared a few words after the news of her demise. According to BBC, Leo said that her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched".

The cause of O’Connor's death is yet to be announced by London officials.