"Now who lied and said she was having a girl": Hilarious memes erupt as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reportedly welcome second child together 

Barbadian singer Rihanna and her longtime partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed a baby boy into the world. As per media outlet TMZ, the 35-year-old star and Rocky became parents for the second time on August 3 when they secretly welcomed their child in Los Angeles.

The infant's name is yet to be made public, but Page Six reports that it allegedly starts with "R," just like the duo's first born, RZA. The Rude Boy singer kept her second pregnancy under wraps until February 2023 when she performed at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime.

The singer started her performance by flashing her belly in a red latex suit and later confirmed to British Vogue that she was expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky.

The latest reports surrounding Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's second baby have garnered hilarious reactions online, as one of the netizens commented:

After the news of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcoming their second baby went viral, X users (formerly known as Twitter) reacted comically. Several users were shocked since it was previously reported that the duo had welcomed a baby girl. People shared memes and GIFs expressing their reactions to the news. Some of the reactions are:

While speaking to British Vogue following her SuperBowl halftime performance, Rihanna explained that she agreed to perform at the event shortly after the birth of her son, RZA, and recalled being “geeked out” by the challenge.

“You know what your body just did. You feel this sense of, ‘Nothing is impossible.’”

Rihanna continued by saying that she now has a "different respect" for other working parents as a result of the "headf–k" of having to be completely at her son's disposal. Calling motherhood "legendary," RiRi gushed and said:

“You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. It doesn’t matter.”

On May 13, 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their first child together. RZA Athelston Mayers was named after RZA, the boss, producer, and rapper of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna is also expecting to release her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Anti. It will be called R9 and will be her ninth studio album. While speaking to Vogue UK in a cover story this year, she said:

“I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos… And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”

As of writing, neither RiRi nor ASAP Rocky have commented on the birth of their second child.