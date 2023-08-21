"Plies somewhere waiting on his invite": Britney Spears parties with her 'favorite boys' post divorce, sparks hilarious reactions

American singer Britney Spears sparked hilarious reactions online amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari after she posted a series of videos partying with her "favorite boys," while rapper Plies expressed his interest in her. On August 20, the 41-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share videos enjoying her separation from her estranged 29-year-old.

The first video shows the Gimme More singer lying in a bed, topless, and playing with her hair while sporting pink underwear and black boots. The brief footage had Annie Lennox's I Put A Spell On You playing in the background. Hours later, she shared another video wearing a short green dress, with sunglasses and white knee-high boots, and hanging out with a group of her "favorite boys."

Before the singer was dragged outdoors near a pool, one of the guys could be seen grasping Spears' leg and appearing to lick it. In the caption, Britney Spears revealed that the paparazzi were tipped off that she would be using a different vehicle to go out in public.

"Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b***h like me do!!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

However, Plies, who has repeatedly been expressing his crush on Britney Spears, had been missing from her videos and fans could not hold themselves back from pointing this out. One of the fans commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Britney Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Britney Spears' video partying with her "favorite boys"

After Britney Spears' videos of enjoying with her favorite boys went viral, the internet had nothing but hilarious reactions. Several users pointed out that they were expecting Plies to show up in the video since he had openly expressed his interest in the singer. Others were just happy to see the Till the World Ends singer dance around and be free instead of moping about her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Spears' new videos amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Photo via The Neighborhood Talk/Instagram)

Britney's party videos come after rapper Plies took to his Instagram handle to share a video subtly shooting his shot at the newly separated star. On August 17, the 47-year-old star shared a video on his handle where he can be seen happily singing Spears' 1998 hit Baby One More Time, while asking her to send him a "sign."

This was in response to her divorce from Asghari, which has raised several eyebrows since the news got confirmed. On August 19, Plies also shared a video of Spears dancing in a black top and green underwear, now directly hitting on the singer. As of writing, Britney Spears has not responded to Plies' interest in her.