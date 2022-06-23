Obi-Wan Kenobi takeaway: Moral corruption is always one's own fault

Disney and Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi just dropped its final episode on June 22, 2022.

The Deborah Chow-directed series has received wide acclaim from fans and critics since its premiere six weeks ago. Its finale concluded the bridging story between the prequel trilogy of Star Wars and the original three by George Lucas.

The show marvelously crafted a narrative around one of the most important characters in the Star Wars universe. It also left some valuable lessons and a better understanding of Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) character.

The series heavily dealt with the guilt Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) harbored for so long. In the end, it also resolved the issue by establishing how the moral corruption of Darth Vader was his choice more than anyone else's fault.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takeaway: Moral corruption is a choice

The central struggle of Obi-Wan Kenobi is the kidnapping of young princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Darth Vader's search for his old friend and mentor, Obi-Wan.

A major reason for this was Anakin's belief that he ended up as Darth Vader because of Obi-Wan. We have seen him place this blame on Obi-Wan since the days of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III).

The final fight of the mini-series saw the two old friends face off for the second time in six episodes. This time, however, Obi-Wan could fight back with equal, if not greater, intensity. He managed to subdue Darth Vader by the end of the fight. This led to Darth Vader's admission that Anakin was long gone. He added that Darth Vader was responsible for his death.

This also formed the backstory of Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV), where Obi-Wan told an older Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) that Darth Vader killed his father.

The show made it clear that it was not only Darth Vader's situation that led him there but also his choice. He also chose not to get out of the cruel fate till the very end.

The realization led to Obi-Wan having a clean conscience and finally gaining a passage into the mystic realm of force.

At the end of the episode, Qui Gon's (played by Liam Neeson) force ghost arrived and greeted Obi-Wan, indicating that now he has freed himself of the guilt.

The ending also bridged the stories between the two sets of Star Wars films.

Will there be a season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally slated to be a six-part mini-series. However, with a great critical and commercial response, fans began asking questions about the show's renewal.

Here's what the show's head writer Joby Harold said:

"I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it. But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."

Director Deborah Chow also said:

"It's one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone. I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell.

"There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

While there is no confirmation for a second season, fans will surely hope for it.

All the episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

