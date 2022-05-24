Oceans Calling Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The inaugural edition of the Oceans Calling Festival, slated to take place from September 30 to October 2 has announced its lineup. The lineup includes many popular headliners.

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds will perform on Friday, September 30, The Lumineers will grace the stage on Saturday, October 1, and Alanis Morissette is set to wow the audience on Sunday, October 2. The festival will take place at the Ocean City Boardwalk of the Ocean City Inlet Beach in Maryland.

Mayor Rick Meehan of Ocean City said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer. Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Oceans Calling Festival 2022 tickets

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool



SEE YOU IN OCTOBER OCEAN CITY! ANNOUNCEMENT: Pup Punk is playing the @OceansCallingMD Festival!! Dave & Tim, Dirty Heads, OAR, Jimmy Eat World, Alanis Morissette, Sublime, Lumineers, Young the Giant, and MOREEE!SEE YOU IN OCTOBER OCEAN CITY! ANNOUNCEMENT: Pup Punk is playing the @OceansCallingMD Festival!! Dave & Tim, Dirty Heads, OAR, Jimmy Eat World, Alanis Morissette, Sublime, Lumineers, Young the Giant, and MOREEE!SEE YOU IN OCTOBER OCEAN CITY! https://t.co/zGYpjjKzuf

The tickets will be available from Wednesday, May 25, 12.00 pm ET on the festival’s official website, with Layaway Plans starting at $20. The tickets for the festival are available in the 1-day and 3-day general admission categories in GA+, VIP and Platinum tiers. The 1-day general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets are priced at $99, $185, $325 and $795 respectively. The 3-day general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets are priced at $185, $325, $575 and $1250 respectively.

Oceans Calling Festival 2022 lineup

Friday, September 30: The headliners for Friday are Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Dirty Heads, and O.A.R. The lineup that day also includes Grouplove, Skip Marley, Noah Kahan, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Peach Pit, Johnnyswim, The New Respects, Mihali, and Virginia Coalition.

Saturday, October 1: The headlining acts on October 1 include The Lumineers, Cage The Elephant, and Logic. Also performing are Young The Giant, Jimmy Eat World, Allen Stone, Larkin Poe, Wilderado, and Pup Punk.

Sunday, October 2: The lineup for Sunday include Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, and Sublime With Rome. The final day will also see St. Paul And The Broken Bones, Tai Verdes, Lawrence, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, The Samples, and a special set by O.A.R. And Friends.

Chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag are expected to make appearances at the festival.

More about Oceans Calling Festival

Oceans Calling Festival is a three-day festival being organised in partnership with musicians O.A.R. featuring over 30 performances on 3 stages situated on the classic Ocean City Boardwalk.The festival will also feature a culinary experience event hosted by world-renowned chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag. One stage at the festival will be dedicated to cooking demos that celebrate the eastern shore.

Additionally, The Jolly Roger at the Pier Amusement Park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational during the festival. There will be many rides and games available for the festival goers to enjoy when they want an adrenaline rush.

It seems that the first edition of the Oceans Calling Festival has all the necessary ingredients for success.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee