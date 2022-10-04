"Ohio was robbed": Fans get upset as Sir'Quora Carroll loses out on the Miss USA 2022 crown

The 71st Miss USA pageant aired live tonight on FYI, but fans could not believe that Miss Ohio USA Sir'Quora Carroll ended up on the losing side. Instead, Miss Texas USA R'Bonney Gabriel won the title of Miss USA and will compete in the Miss Universe competition. Caroll was the third runner-up on the show.

Fans were impressed by Miss Ohio's hairstyle and gown from the beginning of the competition.

In the question-answer round, Sir'Quora was asked a question about inclusivity and she answered beautifully by saying that America should become united and not push back others.

Fans were impressed by her simple answer to the tricky question.

Viewers were shocked to see Ohio getting eliminated and not even reaching the Top 2 in the competition.

Miss Texas wins the crown over Sir'Quora Carroll

Fans flooded Twitter to protest against the judges as they felt that Sir'Quora Carroll deserved to win the competition.

#MissUSA I’m shocked. I for sure thought that Nebraska or Ohio would be in the top 2. I’m shocked. I for sure thought that Nebraska or Ohio would be in the top 2.#MissUSA

Melissa Calvin @melicalvin How tf is neither Ohio or Nebraska in the final two??? - #MissUSA How tf is neither Ohio or Nebraska in the final two??? -#MissUSA

Jahlina Moreau @JahlinaMoreau #MissUSA Nooo not Ohio in 4th place Nooo not Ohio in 4th place😢#MissUSA

More about Miss Ohio Sir’Quora Carroll

Sir’Quora Carroll was raised by her mother and grandmother in Canal Winchester. The 23-year-old replaced Nicole Wes as Miss Ohio in 2021 and was in complete shock after winning the title because this was the first pageant she participated in.

Born in Columbus, Carroll graduated from Groveport Madison High School in 2017 and attended Ohio University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration marketing in 2021.

She currently works as a model for NV Models and Talent and claimed that god influenced her to participate in the Miss USA competition. She did not wear beads but showed off her natural curls. Carroll aims to be a role model for her eight siblings and the youth of Greater Columbus. She also wants to open her own modeling agency.

She said:

"It's a cutthroat industry. It's just like entering into a pageant; you're entering into a competition to be judged. But I want to inspire everyone to just love themselves because the moment that I did, I was able to step into my calling and I was able to step into who I was as a woman."

She has worked as a sales representative, server and as a tour guide in the past.

What happened on Miss USA competition tonight?

Tonight in the Miss USA pageant competition, a new twist was announced that the judges could simply eliminate four contestants from the top 16 participants.

Miss Illinois Angel Reyes, Miss Kansas Elyse Noe, Miss New Hampshire Camila Sacco, Miss New Mexico Suzanne Perez, Miss Connecticut Cynthia Dias, Miss Minnesota Madeline Helget, Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper, Miss Ohio Sir'Quora Carroll, Miss Tennessee Emily Suttle, Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano, Miss Vermont Kelsey Golonka and Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel reached the top 12.

After a swimsuit and evening gown round, the judges selcted five contestants to participate in an interview round. The selected women were:

Miss Illinois Angel Reyes

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel

Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper

Miss Ohio Sir'Quora Carroll

Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano

After a brief group discussion and a question-answer round, Miss Texas was awarded the Miss USA title, with Miss North Carolina being the first runner-up. Natalie Pieper became the second runner-up and Angel Reyes came fifth.

R'Bonney Gabriel will represent the USA in the Miss Universe competition 2023, where Harnaaz Sandhu will give away the crown to her successor.

