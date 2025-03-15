Old El Paso introduces new Tex-Mex Ramens at Walmart: All you need to know

Old El Paso has partnered with General Mills to launch its first-ever Tex-Mex ramen line, available exclusively at Walmart starting in April 2025. The Old El Paso Ramen Noodles come in two Tex-Mex-inspired flavors: Fajita and Beef Birria.

These instant noodles aim to blend the brand’s signature spices with the convenience of ramen. They join Totino’s pizza-flavored ramen under General Mills’ debut in the category.

The Fajita ramen variant features a hearty chicken broth with smoky bell peppers, onions, and cumin, while the Beef Birria offers a savory, slightly spicy, slow-cooked beef broth. Both options are meat-free but replicate traditional flavors through seasonings. The launch capitalizes on TikTok’s viral ramen trends, with over 174 million posts about instant recipes.

Old El Paso ramen features two bold Tex-Mex flavors

Fajita & Beef Birria Ramen Noodles (Image via LinkedIn/General Mills)

Neither variant contains meat but only meat-flavored broth, relying on seasonings to mimic traditional dishes. General Mills emphasizes these flavors as a way to “wake up taste buds” while aligning with Old El Paso’s Tex-Mex heritage. The VP of Business Unit Director at General Mills, MC Comings, said in a press release on March 11, 2025:

"If Tex-Mex is more your style, Old El Paso’s got your back with bold, spicy flavors that’ll wake up your taste buds.”

Availability is limited to Walmart stores and online

The Old El Paso Ramen Noodles will be available exclusively at Walmart - (Image via Getty)

The Old El Paso Ramen Noodles will debut in April 2025 as a Walmart-exclusive product, sold both in-store and on Walmart.com. They join Totino’s Cheese Pizza and Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza ramen under General Mills’ new noodle lineup. While the press release doesn’t specify if the offering is limited-time, social media speculation suggests high demand could influence its longevity.

Social media buzz drives anticipation

General Mills noted TikTok’s role in popularizing instant ramen hacks, with 174 million posts tagged #instantramen. The company aims to tap into this trend by merging Old El Paso’s bold flavors with ramen’s convenience.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls-inspired ramen & Old El Paso’s Tex-Mex twist tap into the TikTok trends (Image via General Mills)

MC Comings, General Mills’ VP, stated the products offer an exciting way to enjoy favorite flavors, referencing Totino’s Pizza Rolls-inspired ramen alongside Old El Paso’s Tex-Mex twist. He said:

"We know our fans are constantly looking for exciting new ways to enjoy their favorite flavors."

Old El Paso expands beyond traditional offerings

This launch follows Old El Paso’s recent ventures into soups and novelty items like Cinnamon Toast Crunch-coated taco shells. The brand’s canned soups—including Jalapeño Chicken Noodle and Mexican-Style Chicken & Rice—paved the way for its ramen debut.

While the Watt brothers’ “Watt Can Taco” campaigns promoted earlier innovations, the ramen line is a standalone effort focused on convenience and viral appeal.

Old El Paso’s entry into the ramen market reflects a strategic shift toward quick, trend-driven meals. By leveraging Walmart’s reach and TikTok’s influence, the brand aims to attract loyal customers and instant noodle enthusiasts. Whether the ramen becomes a staple or a limited hit, its April launch marks a notable expansion of Old El Paso’s product portfolio.

