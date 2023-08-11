Oliver Tree Alone In A Crowd UK and European tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree has exciting news for his fans as he has unveiled a series of tour dates for the upcoming autumn season as part of his much-anticipated 'Oliver Tree Presents Alone In A Crowd' tour.

During the tour, Oliver Tree will be joined by two opening acts. Sueco will support him on the Australia and New Zealand leg, while Tommy Cash will accompany Oliver Tree throughout the European and UK leg of the tour.

Tickets for the tour are now available via TicketMaster, while sold-out show tickets can be bought via StubHub.

Oliver Tree's tour will begin in Auckland and end in Milan

Oliver Tree will kick off the scheduled tour with his Auckland concert, scheduled to take place on October 10, 2023. After performing across varied cities in Asia, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Milan on November 21, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

October 10, 2023 – Auckland, Shed 10

October 11, 2023 – Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

October 13, 2023 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

October 14, 2023 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

October 18, 2023 – Melbourne, Festival Hall

October 20, 2023 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

October 21, 2023 – Perth, Metro City

November 1, 2023 – Paris Olympia

November 2, 2023 – Luxembourg, ROCKHAL

November 4, 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November 5, 2023 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

November 7, 2023 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

November 8, 2023 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 9, 2023 – London, Troxy

November 11, 2023 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique (Belgium)

November 14, 2023 – Tilburg, O13 Poppodium (Netherlands)

November 16, 2023 – Munich, Tonhalle (Germany)

November 17, 2023 – Cologne, Werk (Germany)

November 19, 2023 – Berlin, Columbiahalle (Germany)

November 20, 2023 – Zurich, Halle 622 (Switzerland)

November 21, 2023 – Milan, Fabrique (Italy)

Oliver Tree is an American singer-songwriter known for his viral-hit single Life Goes On

Hailing from Santa Cruz, Oliver Tree is a multi-talented artist residing in Los Angeles. He masterfully combines his roles as a singer, producer, and sketch comedian to bring a uniquely colorful and character-driven twist to his music, which spans genres from indie pop to hip-hop-infused dance beats.

His artistic journey gained momentum in 2016 when he went viral with the track When I'm Down, showcasing his signature blend of satire and captivating melodies.

This song rapidly gained traction and became a viral sensation, amassing millions of streams within a year. Signing a record deal with Atlantic Records was the result of his success, marking a turning point in his career.

Following his signing, he continued releasing solo singles like Welcome to L.A., All I Got, and Cheapskate while collaborating with artists like Getter and Whethan. His 2020 debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, burst onto the scene, featuring hit tracks like Cash Machine, Let Me Down, and Bury Me Alive. The album showcased his eclectic style, earning him recognition on the Billboard charts.

In the subsequent years, he collaborated with Russian group Little Big on the EP Welcome to the Internet, and his sophomore album Cowboy Tears in 2022 displayed a blend of country influence and alternative rock. Notably, his hit single Miss You with Robin Schulz made waves and foreshadowed his third album, Alone in a Crowd, released in 2023.

Alone in a Crowd continued Tree's tradition of innovative storytelling, with the artist adopting the persona of fashion designer Cornelius Cummings. This album, infused with his signature meta-satirical touch, captured the essence of his evolution as an artist.

Oliver Tree's musical career also includes collaborations with David Guetta and an array of other talents, demonstrating his versatility and willingness to push boundaries. With his distinct style and genre-blurring music, Oliver Tree stands as an exceptional and inventive force in the music industry.