"Olivia is barely 19": Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia's rumored relationship sparks concern among fans  

A source recently told People that Olivia Rodrigo is dating music executive Zach Bia. The two have reportedly “been dating since the Super Bowl," sources told People magazine.

Fans of the Sour singer seem concerned with the singer dating the latter, 26 years old.

becca @imbrekkingdown olivia rodrigo seriously needs to have a better team around her if the rumours abt her and zack bia are true. that man is 25, and olivia is barely 19??? hee last boyfriend was 24 when she was 18 & knew her as a child WHERE IS HER PROTECTION FROM THIS olivia rodrigo seriously needs to have a better team around her if the rumours abt her and zack bia are true. that man is 25, and olivia is barely 19??? hee last boyfriend was 24 when she was 18 & knew her as a child WHERE IS HER PROTECTION FROM THIS

A source told E! that the two have been spending time together and have “a lot of fun.” They added:

“Zach feels that Olivia is really down to earth, and he loves how low-key she is. It’s a good balance between them.”

Internet reacts to Olivia Rodrigo’s relationship with Zach Bia

Netizens were not pleased to hear about Olivia Rodrigo’s new relationship with Bia. Several internet users exclaimed that she was too young to date the 26-year-old. The seven-year age difference between the two left fans uncomfortable. A few tweets regarding the same read:

sj ❀ @barbiesburner taking the olivia rodrigo dating zack bia news very hard taking the olivia rodrigo dating zack bia news very hard

WHO IS GAY @RANNIESUSHOT Olivia Rodrigo dating a groomer and ruining potential friendship with Madison Beer WE HATE YOU ZACK BIA! Olivia Rodrigo dating a groomer and ruining potential friendship with Madison Beer WE HATE YOU ZACK BIA!

Trin @_trinity_watson does anybody else find it weird that zack bia & olivia rodrigo r dating… the freshly 18 vibes r not sitting well w me… does anybody else find it weird that zack bia & olivia rodrigo r dating… the freshly 18 vibes r not sitting well w me…

brittney 🏡 @killmymindjonah why is everyone simping for this man? tell me why i’m hearing that olivia rodrigo is dating zack bia?!why is everyone simping for this man? tell me why i’m hearing that olivia rodrigo is dating zack bia?! 😭 why is everyone simping for this man?

jayleen @ytjayleen what the hell is zack bia, almost a 30 year old, doing with olivia rodrigo, a 19 year old? what the hell is zack bia, almost a 30 year old, doing with olivia rodrigo, a 19 year old?

vaudevillian @kazzieeeeeeeee Girlie @oliviarodrigo you're trending rn because wth? Zack Bia? Seriously? You can do better than that crusty man livvy Girlie @oliviarodrigo you're trending rn because wth? Zack Bia? Seriously? You can do better than that crusty man livvy

ؘgabi || bellyconrad lovebot @sensualitymalik olivia rodrigo & zack bia are dating… oh girl im so sorry for you olivia rodrigo & zack bia are dating… oh girl im so sorry for you

Nessa Eliana @NessaOsso get zack bia AWAY from olivia rodrigo. get zack bia AWAY from olivia rodrigo.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winner's fans are concerned over her dating choices. Her past relationship with 25-year-old Adam Faze left fans uncomfortable as well. Rodrigo was only 18 years old when she was dating the film producer, and fans thought the age gap means a power dynamic over Rodrigo.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s rumored boyfriend, Zach Bia?

The music executive explained to i-D in 2020 that he was born in New York and moved to Los Angeles for high school. He graduated from USC and became a nightclub promoter while in college. Bia explained that he started to work in a club when he was just 18 years old. He said,

“It was a way that I could start paying for things myself. During the day, I went to school and then I worked at night. I kind of had a double life.”

According to Complex magazine, Zach Bia has become “synonymous with LA nightlife.” He also started the Field Trip Recordings record label in 2020, the next step in his DJ career. He told the magazine in February that it is- “all I’m thinking about right now.”

Besides being well known in the best night spots in LA, Bia became well acquainted with high-profile Hollywood celebrities, including Drake, Kendall Jenner, Fetty Wap, Luka Sabbat, etc. Speaking about how he can build long-lasting relationships, he told Complex:

“I have a genuine love for finding out how someone grew up: ‘What do they like?’ Oh, shit, we like the same things! I love piquing genuine interests, building those friendships, and introducing friends to friends. It only gets reciprocated.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Zach Bia dating rumors

The 19-year-old Good For You singer split from film producer Adam Faze earlier this year. A source told People magazine in February that they have been "over for a bit now."

Neither Olivia Rodrigo nor Zach Bia has opened up about their relationship, but a source told People magazine that they reportedly "really like each other."

Olivia Rodrigo and Zach Bia sparked dating rumors in April 2022 after enjoying a date night at Bar Pitti in New York City. During their walk in the Big Apple, Bia put his arm around the singer, leaving fans questioning their relationship.

However, his relationship with her ended in 2019. He was also recently linked to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

