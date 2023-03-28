“OMG I Won”: Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won’s fans react to news reports that the actors might star in new spy-romance drama Polaris

On March 28, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Korea’s powerhouse talents Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won might star in their first K-drama together.

The two talented actors will reportedly star in the spy-romance drama Polaris, also known as The North Star (working title). Polaris or The North Star is a spy-romance drama that revolves around tough spies who have lost their identities and work hard to find their true selves and purpose.

In response to the news reports, Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won’s agencies confirmed that their respective clients have indeed received the offer and are positively reviewing it.

Jun Ji-hyun’s agency shared:

“Jun Ji Hyun was offered a role in the drama ‘Polaris’ and is positively reviewing [the offer].”

Kang Dong-won’s agency said:

“It is one of several projects he has been offered.”

Unsurprisingly, K-drama fans are stoked to see the two talented actors on screen for the first time together and have taken to social media to react to the news. In response to news reports that Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won might star in their first drama together, K-drama fan @shura0021 wrote, “OMG I Won.”

Shura @shura0021



Writer: Jung SeoKyoung ( Little Women, Decision to Leave)



Director: Kim HeeWon ( Vincenzo, Little Women)



OMG I WOOOONNNNNN



#JunJiHyun

#KangDongWon meanwhile Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won are in talks for a new seriesWriter: Jung SeoKyoung ( Little Women, Decision to Leave)Director: Kim HeeWon ( Vincenzo, Little Women)OMG I WOOOONNNNNN meanwhile Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won are in talks for a new seriesWriter: Jung SeoKyoung ( Little Women, Decision to Leave)Director: Kim HeeWon ( Vincenzo, Little Women)OMG I WOOOONNNNNN 🎉🎉🎉🎉#JunJiHyun #KangDongWon https://t.co/fN5U4iyveN

Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won’s fans have happy reactions to the actors first potential collaboration together

Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won’s upcoming drama Polaris or The North Star will be helmed by the makers of the recent revenge-thriller K-drama Little Women starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hyun in lead roles.

Naturally, K-drama fans took to social media to react to Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won being approached for Polaris and The North Star and the possibility of them starring in their first drama together.

yael シ @yaelloww another action drama for jun ji hyun and alongside kang dong won??? just kill meeeeee another action drama for jun ji hyun and alongside kang dong won??? just kill meeeeee

••••• @cheonuri



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won in one drama omg!!! I love this already Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won in one drama omg!!! I love this already 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/McEyOt5dBv

n @ceokimjisoos

- jun ji hyun x kang dong won

- park shin hye x park hyung sik

- song kang x kim yoo jung

- jung woo sung x shin hyun been

- byeon woo seok x kim hye yoon

- lee min ho x gong hyo jin



like i’m already so gagged and i’m prob forgetting many - kim soo hyun x kim ji won- jun ji hyun x kang dong won- park shin hye x park hyung sik- song kang x kim yoo jung- jung woo sung x shin hyun been- byeon woo seok x kim hye yoon- lee min ho x gong hyo jinlike i’m already so gagged and i’m prob forgetting many - kim soo hyun x kim ji won - jun ji hyun x kang dong won - park shin hye x park hyung sik- song kang x kim yoo jung - jung woo sung x shin hyun been - byeon woo seok x kim hye yoon - lee min ho x gong hyo jin like i’m already so gagged and i’m prob forgetting many 😭

diya @kdramastruggle twitter.com/loverdramas/st… 취향 @loverdramas



자신의 정체성을 잃고 살아가던 스파이들이 자신을 찾아가는 이야기를 담은 드라마로, 첩보 멜로물을 표방한다.



얘들아 이게 무슨 일인데 ㅁㅊ . . [단독] ‘역대급 조합’ 전지현·강동원, 그리고 정서경·김희원..‘북극성’으로 만난다 naver.me/GMvZPoaw 자신의 정체성을 잃고 살아가던 스파이들이 자신을 찾아가는 이야기를 담은 드라마로, 첩보 멜로물을 표방한다.얘들아 이게 무슨 일인데 ㅁㅊ . . [단독] ‘역대급 조합’ 전지현·강동원, 그리고 정서경·김희원..‘북극성’으로 만난다 naver.me/GMvZPoaw자신의 정체성을 잃고 살아가던 스파이들이 자신을 찾아가는 이야기를 담은 드라마로, 첩보 멜로물을 표방한다.얘들아 이게 무슨 일인데 ㅁㅊ . . https://t.co/wvesZb3B19 Kang dong won drama era and with jun ji hyun Kang dong won drama era and with jun ji hyun 😲😲😲 twitter.com/loverdramas/st…

Sam @Samirah_Samirah are you kidding me? My faves tgt 🥹 how do I keep winning like this Waking up to Jun Ji Hyun casting news & it’s with Kang Dong Wonare you kidding me? My faves tgt 🥹 how do I keep winning like this Waking up to Jun Ji Hyun casting news & it’s with Kang Dong Won 😭 are you kidding me? My faves tgt 🥹 how do I keep winning like this 😭

N @a__nad kang dong won & jun ji hyun in a drama together?? my tuna ahjussi and kween jjh?!! if they’ll confirm, then my comeback to kdramaland is imminent kang dong won & jun ji hyun in a drama together?? my tuna ahjussi and kween jjh?!! if they’ll confirm, then my comeback to kdramaland is imminent

Should Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won accept the offer, it will mark their first on-screen collaboration. Polaris or The North Star is penned by screenwriter Jung Seo-kyung and will be directed by Kim Hee-won of Little Women fame.

Ace screenwriter Jung Seo-kyung has previously written some brilliant K-dramas and acclaimed Korean films like Decision to Leave, The Handmaiden, and Mother.

Director Kim Hee-won has directed some blockbuster K-dramas, including Crash Landing On You, Vincenzo, and The Crowned Clown.

Notably, this will mark both Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Don-won’s return to K-dramas. Her last two dramas were Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a subsidiary drama to the critically acclaimed 2019 K-drama Kingdom and Jirisan.

As for Kang Dong-won, the talented actor has done merely four K-dramas in his long acting career so far, and if he accepts the offer, he will star in his first K-drama in nearly 20 years since he last starred in the 2004 drama Magic, which aired on SBS.

Once the details are finalized, including the cast, broadcast, and other details, the filming will go on the floors.

What are Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won’s other upcoming projects?

♡ @taesdawn26 JUN JI HYUN AND KANG DONG WON IN A DRAMA TOGETHER??$:$,&?& JUN JI HYUN AND KANG DONG WON IN A DRAMA TOGETHER??$:$,&?& https://t.co/o2FzAiPlhP

Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won are two of the most celebrated actors in Korea with an enviable filmography to their credit. Jun Ji-hyun gained popularity with the Korean film My Sassy Girl and eventually the 2013-14 K-drama My Love from the Star opposite Kim Soo-hyun.

Over the years, she has starred in a few but some incredible K-dramas like The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love from the Star, and Jirisan in her brief yet fulfilling TV career.

Kang Dong-won boasts of an illustrious film career and has starred in films like My Brilliant Life, Masters, Broker, and Peninsula, amongst others. He has done only a handful of K-dramas, which includes Magic, Something about 1%, and Country Princess.

He will star in the film Possession, due for release in the second half of the year.

More developments regarding The North Star/Polaris are awaited.

