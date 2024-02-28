One Day season 2: Everything we know so far

Since the first season of One Day dropped on Netflix, this wholesome drama series, featuring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, has quickly become one of the binge-worthy fan favorites. The raw, emotion-ridden storyline of these lovers' saga has already had a cult following, owing to David Nicholls' book of the same name from which this series has been adapted.

Furthermore, while several fans who had witnessed the movie adaptation of Nicholls' book are keen to witness this newer return of their favorite characters, the first season has drawn in loyal viewers throughout its 14-episode run. The question in everybody's mind is whether One Day will be renewed for another season.

Is One Day season 2 confirmed?

One Day season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, which worries some fans, considering the OTT platform's penchant for canceling series. Additionally, all the source material from Nicholls' novel has been adapted in the first season, lowering the chances of its renewal.

However, there is a caveat. The story's massive cult following and popularity have left fans craving for more. This popular demand might ensure that the producers concoct brand-new storylines and offer newer, never-before-seen glimpses into the lives of the characters we have grown to love from One Day season 1.

What is One Day about?

The popularity of One Day can be attributed to its apt use of a tried and tested formula that stems from a college romance. But at the same time, it offers something new through its cast of characters, beginning with Emma Morley (played by Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (played by Leo Woodall), who both hail from Edinburgh.

As college graduates who belong to completely different social circles, they meet on the fateful night of their graduation in 1998. They attempt to hook up, but the plan goes awry. Instead, they realize they can be better off as friends. Over the next twenty years, they will experience further romances, professional changes, and all of the growth following their college days that is expected.

The tale revolves around whether or not Dexter and Emma would ever be able to work together, especially when they appear to be soulmates. Apart from the main characters, the star-studded cast includes Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays the role of Sylvie; Essie Davis, who enacts the part of Alison Mayhew; Tim McInnerny, who plays Stephen Mayhew, and Jonny Weldon, who plays Ian.

In addition, Brendan Quinn, Billie Gadsdon, Toby Stephens, Joely Richardson, Amber Grappy, Adam Loxley, Tim Preston, John Macmillan, and Rebekah Murrell all join to play the roles of Callum, Jasmine, Lionel Cope, Helen Cope, Tilly, Graham, Gary, Aaron, and Suki respectively.

As for what direction season 2 might take, it isn't easy to predict, especially after the ending of season 1. Fans of the first season can expect to see most of the main cast return, except Ambika Mod as Emma Morley. Of course, that is not a guarantee, as even she might make occasional guest appearances.

As stated, all 14 episodes of One Day season 1 are available to watch on Netflix and tell the complete story of Dexter and Emma. However, dedicated fans can choose to watch Nicholls' story unfold in another iteration, which they can catch the 2011 movie on Amazon Prime.