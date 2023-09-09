Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Get ready for another thrilling episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. With its unique blend of comedy and mystery, this popular series has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. It also features a talented ensemble that includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and many other outstanding actors.

On September 12, 2023, the seventh episode of the season will air, and it is sure to have you on the edge of your seat. Tobert and Mabel decide to go it alone, leaving Charles and Oliver in the dark as they continue their tenacious search for the truth about Loretta's abduction.

Every character deals with their own struggles. Thus Only Murders in the Building remains a must-watch series. Episode 7, "CoBro," is guaranteed to be even more intriguing and exciting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 episode 7 release date

Episode 7 of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will air on September 12, 2023. After the first two episodes are released, fresh episodes will regularly be released on the platform every Tuesday night. The seventh episode is titled "CoBro."

The following is the release schedule, which applies to all time zones:

Pacific Time (PT) – 9:00 p.m

Central Time (CT) – 11:00 p.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 12:00 a.m

United Kingdom (GMT) – 05:00 a.m

Central Europe (CET) – 06:00 a.m

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is available on Hulu (America), Disney+ (various locations worldwide), and Star+ (South America).

What to expect: Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 7

Following the recent occurrences, Tobert and Mabel have decided to continue their investigations in an effort to learn the truth regarding Ben's murder. They will act independently, keeping Charles and Oliver in the dark. Oliver has the necessary proof: Ben's newspaper clippings and his matching handwriting. However, his readiness to tell Mabel about it is still in question.

In the meantime, Oliver's life is in shambles as he battles the difficulties in his musical production. Jonathan, his star performer, is having a mental breakdown, and Charles, a crucial cast member, leaving abruptly only makes things worse. But Oliver keeps going because of his unwavering love for Loretta, which acts as both a diversion and a source of inspiration in the middle of the chaos.

On the other hand, Charles finds himself adrift without Joy, his friends, and the stability of his job. He starts new interests and devotes himself to the murder investigation as a lonely endeavor to fill the hole left by these losses. Each of them faces the difficulties and unknowns that lie ahead in a different way.

What happened in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6?

By typical standards, Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6 is very mild. The story takes place in the Goosebury Theatre, where Howard claims to have run upon Giden Goosebury's spirit. He was an actor who passed away on stage during opening night in 1919.

The three amigos come together for the first time this season to look into the murder, but they each have problems to deal with.

Oliver is sick to his stomach at the idea of seeing Loretta as a murderer, while Charles is in a state of shock following Joy's departure. They both experience emotional difficulties and insecurity. Charles regrets the absence of those who care about him. Oliver struggles with further evidence that implicates Loretta as he discovers a recognizable face in a highly peculiar location in the rafters.

As further investigate the mystery, Mabel and Tobert maintain their excellent working relationship. Jonathan's admission that he sought anxiety medicine from Dr. C. has allowed him to be removed from the list of suspects.

The trio clashes among themselves as the episode comes to a disappointing conclusion since they are unable to cooperate.

Watch out for more updates regarding Only Murders In The Building season 3 as 2023 advances.