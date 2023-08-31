A new lighthearted mystery has unfolded with the release of the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3 this week, promising fans a delightful treat as the story continues to develop. This murder-mystery comedy series, led by the new three amigos Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has once again captured audiences with its most recent episode.

Episode 6, titled Ghost Light, is scheduled to debut on September 5, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET, delving more into the mystery of Ben's passing.

The intricacies of the compelling mystery keep revealing themselves as Tobert and Mabel's relationship becomes stronger. Charles is concerned that Oliver is dating another killer while Loretta is out on a date with Oliver. Once again, a skillfully crafted half-hour television featuring endearing romances, understated twists, and a generous dose of straightforward humor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET. Episode 6 is titled Ghost Light and will have a run time of 36 minutes.

Depending on the country where it is being released, the timing of the show varies. The tentative timing is listed below:

Eastern Time Zone: 12:00 a.m.

Pacific Time Zone: 09:00 p.m.

Midnight Central Time Zone: 11:00 p.m.

Mountain Time Zone: 10:00 p.m.

Indian Standard Time Zine: 10:00 a.m.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is accessible on Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in multiple nations worldwide, and Star+ in Latin America.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6

As the narrative evolves, viewers are left pondering the true identity of Ben's murderer. Kimber and Joy have been presented as potential suspects, yet the looming question remains: Could Loretta be the latest falsely accused suspect? With evidence suggesting Loretta's motives, her hatred for Ben raises suspicions.

However, the show's creators are known for their plot twists, leaving room for surprises. Amidst the drama, Oliver's revelation about Loretta's involvement adds another layer to the story, while Charles faces the aftermath of his breakup with Joy.

What happened in Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5?

The theme of Only Murders' fifth episode is love. Charles has a lot to work out with Joy as Mabel and Oliver go on separate dates with Tobert and Loretta. She is reluctant when he eventually does, but he hasn't asked her about the lipstick yet.

Charles is assisted in overcoming his anxieties of self-doubt and commitment by guest star Sazz Pataki. Joy admits that she assisted in handling Ben's cosmetic emergency that evening.

Charles admitted that he was the person who had punched him, and she had covered it up. The lipstick detached in this manner. Although Charles is overwhelmed and relieved, things swiftly turn worse. Joy is deeply shocked by Charles' outspoken acceptance of his unintentional proposal, and she breaks off the engagement.

Initially scheduled to explore a lead, Mabel and Tobert's date quickly develops into something more passionate. Additionally, they carry information home about Jonathan, Ben's backup, seeing Dr. C., who attended to Ben and gave him an envelope.

Oliver and Loretta's night on a cheap romantic cruise concludes with sexual activity. The pair, however, experiences a magical journey as they go from being uncomfortable to using marijuana together on a cruise.

Cast for Only Murders In The Building Season 3

The cast of Only Murders In The Building in season 3 includes:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Sa-vage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Ashley Park as Kimber

Actors Jane Lynchnad and Matthew Broderick appear briefly in the series' climactic episodes.

Keep an eye out for more updates regarding Only Murders In The Building season 3 as 2023 advances.