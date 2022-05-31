"Oof that hurts": Don't Forget The Lyrics fans shocked as Bonnie locks in wrong lyrics and walks away empty-handed

After a groovy season premiere, Don't Forget The Lyrics returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. Titled Rock and Soul!, this week's episode featured two fierce contestants. Bonnie was the first contestant to walk on stage. Though she had an easy and confident start, her time on the show came to an early end when she locked in the wrong lyrics in the fourth round.

Hailing from Louisiana, 36-year-old Bonnie Gordon was the night's first contestant on Don't Forget The Lyrics. Filled with energy and high spirits, Bonnie was ready to rock through the night and give it her best shot at a chance of winning $1 million.

Bonnie had nine categories, and she had to choose one category per round. Her categories were love, pop, disco, Billy Joel, 90's, R&B, rock, movie soundtracks, and country. For a chance at $2,500, her first choice was Billy Joel, and she completed the lyrics to Uptown Girl by the famous singer.

After an easy start, the Don't Forget The Lyrics contestant chose love as her second category. Bonnie had to complete the lyrics to Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler. The voice-over artist sang the correct lyrics and won $5,000. But when it came to the third round, she found herself stuck.

Bonnie's third category was the 90s, and the lyrics she had to complete were from the 1996 song, Ironic. While she was mostly confident with the lyrics, she chose to cash in on one of her backup words. She once again aced the lyrics and won $10,000. The next round for Bonnie on Don't Forget The Lyrics were for a guaranteed cash prize of $25,000.

For her fourth category, Bonnie chose rock and had to complete the lyrics to One Way or Another by Blondie. But when it came to locking in the completed lyrics, Bonnie was not confident. Despite still having two backup words and a backup singer to help her out, Bonnie locked in her answer.

Sadly, that brought her time on Don't Forget The Lyrics to an end. The lyrics Bonnie locked in weren't entirely correct. Since she didn't win the round, Bonnie walked away from the competition empty-handed.

Fans who watched the episode were shocked that Bonnie lost so early in the competition and walked away with nothing.

Fans were shocked as Bonnie locked in the wrong lyrics on Don't Forget The Lyrics

On Twitter, fans shared that it hurts and felt sorry for the singer.

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Oh, no. Our first contestant of the night is leaving with nothing. #DontForgetTheLyrics Oh, no. Our first contestant of the night is leaving with nothing. #DontForgetTheLyrics

Kelsey Goodwin @kelseyg2010 #OneWayOrAnother If this girl was a One Direction fan she would have known the correct lyrics 🤷‍♀️ #DontForgetTheLyrics If this girl was a One Direction fan she would have known the correct lyrics 🤷‍♀️ #DontForgetTheLyrics #OneWayOrAnother

Here are more details on Bonnie Gordon, the Don't Forget The Lyrics contestant:

Hailing from Lousiana, Bonnie is a singer and voice-over actor. She is known for her work on Star Trek Prodigy, which airs on Nickelodeon. Apart from that, she's also worked on The Quest and Street Fighter V. Bonnie's grandfather, Walter Scott "Smokey" Gordon Jr., was a U.S. Army Corporal. Ben Caplan portrayed him in HBO's miniseries Band of Brothers.

Here are a few more details on what happened in Don't Forget The Lyrics

While Bonnie was all about rock, the second contestant who appeared on stage on Monday night was all about the soul. Shantal brought her luck and her voice to the reality TV musical show. She aced through most of the rounds. She chose to walk away with $75,000 when she got stuck with the lyrics, and her backup options were over.

Don't Forget The Lyrics airs every Monday at 8 PM ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far