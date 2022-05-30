What time will "Don’t Forget the Lyrics!" Episode 2 air? Plot, air date, and more about FOX’s musical reality show

After a musical first episode, Don't Forget the Lyrics! will air its second episode on May 30, 2022, from 8.00 PM-9.00 PM EST on Fox.

The reboot series of the popular game show, hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, challenges contestants' musical memory in every round to win a $1 million cash prize in the final round.

All about Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Episode 2

The upcoming episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! will air on Monday with a new contestant trying their best not to forget the lyrics of any song to win a whopping $1 million cash prize at the end.

In episode 2, Rock and Soul!, “a property manager from Lafayette, LA, and a musical church minister from Avondale, AZ,” will compete in the all-new episode.

In the show, the contestants will take up the stage to test their musical memory in a bid to win the cash prize.

Players get the chance to choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists on the show. The contestant will start singing alongside the studio band, with lyrics being projected on the screen.

But there is a catch. The contestant will have to continue singing when the band stops in between, and the lyrics disappear from the screen. If the contestants sing the first nine songs correctly, they eventually move to the final tenth round, where they will be presented with a No.1 hit song to sing.

Suppose the contestant is unsure about the lyrics. In that case, they can either call a friend on stage to help them finish the lyrics or ask to show three lyrics from the song on the screen before deciding whether to continue singing for the grand prize or walk away with the money they have won so far.

If the lyrics are wrong, the contestant drops back down to the guaranteed money they have won so far on the show.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! episode 1 recap

In the first episode of the show, contestant Fletch walked away with a $150,000 cash prize after opting out of the last round.

Fletch cleared all the initial rounds with confidence but got stuck in the 9th round of the competition. He did use his backup options, but neither the lyrics helped him, nor his friend could complete the song, making him quit at the last round with the $150,000 he earned on the show.

Created by Jeff Apploff, the show, which originally aired on Fox between 2007-09 and was hosted by Wayne Brady, moved into syndication with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath.

Watch the new episode on Monday to determine whether the new contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics or freeze under pressure on Don’t Forget the Lyrics! on Fox. The show will also stream on Fox Entertainment’s AVOD service Tubi. Viewers can also stream Don’t Forget the Lyrics! on FuboTV (free trial).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far