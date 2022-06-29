Oogie Boogie Bash 2022: Tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

Disneyland Resort’s annual Halloween event Oogie Boogie Bash is set to take place on select nights in September and October at the Disney California Adventure Park. The event will take place on 23 select nights, scheduled to begin on September 6, 2022, and will stretch through October 31, 2022.

It is a family-friendly event that requires attendees to get separate tickets and includes after-hours park access, treat trails, photo opportunities, spooky decor among other attractions. The Disney California Adventure Park will be open for three hours for ticket holders until 06.00 pm, after which they can access additional hours in the Oogie Boogie Bash.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 tickets

Presale of the tickets for the 2022 iteration of this event will begin on June 28, 2002. Fans who are Magic Key Annual Passholders will get access to a limited number of Oogie Boogie Bash tickets during the presale. Members of D23, which is The Official Disney Fan Club, will have access to their own one-night special event scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Tickets for all other nights of the event for the general public will go on sale from June 30, 2022. Prices for the general admission tickets will be $129 per guest. D23 tickets are available for $179, as per MickeyBlog.

Tickets can be purchased from Disneyland’s official website. The number of tickets available for each event is limited, and tickets are only valid on specific dates and hours. Additionally, parking fees are not included in the ticket price. The event website noted that the tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available on the day of the event. There is a purchase limit of 8 tickets per person for the event and guests should be aged 3 and above. Tickets for the event are non-refundable and cannot be resold or transferred for commercial purposes.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 highlights

The key features of the 2022 Oogie Boogie Bash include immersive treat trails, Mickey’s Trick and Treat show, the Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, among many others. All areas will remain open during the Halloween Party, including Avengers Campus.

Key highlights also includes Character Experiences, which will give attendees a chance to meet some of Disney’s most popular characters decked out in their Halloween costumes. The Frightfully Fun Parade will feature Mickey, Minnie and other popular Disney characters. The immersive treat trails will let attendees collect goodies including M&Ms, Skittles, and Snickers backed with Halloween-inspired music, as well as fun decor with various Disney villains overseeing the festivities from their thrones.

In the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, fans can experience Disney's vibrant world like never before as the worlds of Disney villains unfold in ethereal scenes with color, sound, light, and shadow. The Carthay Circle will feature black bats and ominous clouds coil around Carthay Circle’s Bell Tower while spellbinding effects give this iconic landmark a frightfully delightful transformation. Attendees will also receive keepsakes, including an event guide and unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party.

