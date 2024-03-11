Oscars Best stunt category gets called out by community amidst lack of recognition

Oscars 2024, the 96th installment of the annual event which aims to celebrate and honor those who have left a mark in the entertainment industry, streamed live on Sunday, March 11, 2024.

During the segment, several awards were given out to nominees in 23 categories, including actors, directors, scriptwriters, and more. However, there was one missing. For years now, fans and people from the industry have asked for there to be a category honoring stunt professionals who make movies all the more interesting.

The Fall Guy stars Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage to honor the "unsung" heroes of cinema. Their dialogue started with taking digs at one another by referring to the "Barbenheimer" rivalry that started when Barbie and Oppenheimer were released simultaneously around the same time.

"We're here to celebrate the stunt community. They've been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema," said Gosling.

"They are truly the unsung heroes who risk life and limb for cinema," Blunt added.

"How about we give them a FREAKING AWARD!?!?!?! - Fans enraged by the lack of a stunts category at the Oscars

Oscars 2024 telecasted live on Sunday, March 11, 2024 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The annual event function saw many stars in attendance, as many were nominated in the 23 existing categories that aimed to celebrate their work and excellence.

However, there was one group of Hollywood professionals, who were once again left out of the running due to the lack of a category. Fans and professionals have previously called for a category to honor the work stunt experts do but the Oscars is yet to introduce one.

During the 96th Academy Awards, the organization decided to honor the "unsung heroes" of cinema with a video montage that included stunts from more than 100 years"

"The Academy's history runs deep with the fearless work of the incredible artisans of the stunt community. Every award season features their work in every genre - from Butch and Sundance to Black Panther, from the depths of space to the battlefield of earth and beyond. Stunt performers and the action they design continue to create. some of the most memorable moments in the history of cinema. And they've been doing it from the start," Ryan Gosling said in a voiceover.

While several other award functions celebrate stunt professionals with awards, the Oscars have yet to catch their drift. Many filmmakers and directors have also called for there to be a category for them in the past, and while the Academy did add a new category to its list earlier this year, it wasn't to celebrate the experts who risk "life and limb for cinema."

The Fall Guy's director David Leitch spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December about the same. During the conversation, he noted that he was one of the few that was pushing for a category.

He noted that stuntmen and stuntwomen were the "ninjas" of the industry. He added that they create magic but don't always get the credit they deserve.

"Maybe that's where it's always going to be, but I hope not. I hope our voices are heard and we start to get recognized."

Fans took to social media to chime in on the video montage which was presented during Oscars 2024 and were enraged by the lack of a category.

The 96th Academy Awards aired live on Sunday and is available to stream on Hulu and ABC.