Outback Boomerang menu: items, availability, and all you need to know

Outback will commemorate its 35th birthday this year by introducing the Boomerang Menu, a retro-inspired selection of beloved dishes from the restaurant's original 1988 menu.

The Boomerang Menu, which is only available from March 20 through March 26, 2023, offers popular dishes such as the Walkabout Soup, Australian Twisted Ribs, Toowoomba Spaghetti, and others.

Outback Steakhouse's Boomerang menu includes items like Alice Springs Sirloin, Sydney’s Sinful Sundae, and more

Brett Patterson, president of Outback Steakhouse, said in a statement:

"There's a shared sense of nostalgia during milestones like this, and the Boomerang Menu is the perfect way to say thank you to the loyal guests who have supported us over the years, especially our passionate fanbase of foodies. We are incredibly proud of the legacy Outback has built and what is ahead of us."

The Boomerang Menu is shown in further detail below:

Walkabout Soup : Creamy onion soup topped with a combination of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses.

: Creamy onion soup topped with a combination of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Aussie Twisted Ribs : Tender Baby Back Ribs fried Outback-style and then tossed in tangy BBQ sauce and drizzled with the brand’s spicy signature bloom sauce. Garnished with spicy pickles.

: Tender Baby Back Ribs fried Outback-style and then tossed in tangy BBQ sauce and drizzled with the brand’s spicy signature bloom sauce. Garnished with spicy pickles. Wedge Salad : Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese dressing, and then drizzled with balsamic glaze.

: Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese dressing, and then drizzled with balsamic glaze. Toowoomba Pasta : Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese, all tossed with fettuccine in a creamy tomato sauce.

: Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese, all tossed with fettuccine in a creamy tomato sauce. Alice Springs Sirloin : Signature 6-ounce centre-cut sirloin topped with sautéed mushrooms, crispy bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and honey mustard sauce. Served with your choice of steakhouse potato and one side.

: Signature 6-ounce centre-cut sirloin topped with sautéed mushrooms, crispy bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and honey mustard sauce. Served with your choice of steakhouse potato and one side. Sydney’s Sinful Sundae : Vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted coconut and then topped with sweet chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a fresh strawberry.

: Vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted coconut and then topped with sweet chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a fresh strawberry. Cinnamon Oblivion: Creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in cinnamon pecans and then topped with warm cinnamon apples, cinnamon croutons, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

From March 20 through March 26, the Boomerang Menu will be available at selected locations across the country.

Those who miss out on the Boomerang Menu can still enjoy a number of other brand-new, momentary items that are now available on the Outback menu. The Aussie Chook Ribs, which are comprised of chicken ribs that are slow-cooked, grilled, drizzled with aioli, topped with Fresno chiles, and served with a side of BBQ sauce, are one standout.

Crab-topped Barramundi, Tasmanian Chili, and delicious Tim Tam Brownie Cake are among the other limited-time menu items presently offered by the restaurant chain.

Outback Steakhouse was first set up in March 1988 in Tampa

The Steakhouse franchise is an American chain of Australian-themed casual dining restaurants, based in Tampa, Florida.

The chain has more than 1,000 stores spread across 23 nations in Asia, Australia, and North and South America. It was first established in March 1988 in Tampa, Florida, by Bob Basham, Chris T. Sullivan, Trudy Cooper, and Tim Gannon.

Although there are many beef and steak meals on the menu, there are also many chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta options. The company's approach is to set its restaurants apart from the competition by focusing on consistently excellent cuisine and service, large quantities at reasonable rates, and a laid-back environment reminiscent of the Australian Outback.

