Outbreak Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates and more

Outbreak Fest has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The three-day festival is scheduled to take place from June 23 to 25 and will take place at Manchester’s Depot Mayfield. The headliners for the festival include Denzel Curry and Death Grips. More artists will be announced as the day draws closer to the festival.

Apart from the musical lineup, Outbreak Fest will also feature a skate ramp, art and photography exhibit, and an independent market, among other attractions.

Tickets for the Outbreak Fest are available via the festival’s official website. 3-day weekend tickets are priced at £148.50. Also available via the festival’s website are installment options starting from £47.25.

Outbreak Fest 2023 Lineup

Here's the complete lineup for all the artists scheduled to perform at Outbreak Fest 2023:

Earl Sweatshirt

Code Orange

Converge

Show Me The Body

Trapped Under Ice

Turnover

Loathe

CANDY

Fleshwater

Gel

High Vis

Jesus Piece

KOYO

Lil Ugly Mane

MIKE

One Step Closer

Scowl

SPEED

SPY

Wiki

Zulu

Denzel Curry and Death Grips are slated to perform at Outbreak Fest 2023

Among the headliners at the Outbreak Fest is the American singer and rapper Denzel Curry, who claimed himself to be the best rapper alive. He recently released his critically acclaimed LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

In an interview with XXL, the rapper said:

“Just look out for me. Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody gotta say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period.”

Denzel Curry, who also goes by Zel and Zeltron, said hip-hop keeps evolving:

“Then everybody wanted to be trap. Then everybody wanted to be sad. I’m watching all that stuff evolve over time. The way that hip-hop is going right now, it feels like a hybrid. But you gotta remember, hip-hop is always gonna change. That’s something I even had to realize doing it.”

Denzel Curry is 27 and started rapping when he was in middle school. He released his first mixtape in 2011, after which he joined Purrp’s hip-hop collective Raider Klan. In 2013, he left the group and released his debut studio album, Nostalgic 64, while he was still in high school. The artist has since released three extended plays, namely 32 Zel/Planet Shrooms in 2015, 13 in 2017, and Unlocked, a collaboration with Kenny Beats in 2020.

He has also released four studio albums, including Imperial in 2016, Ta13oo in 2018, Zuu in 2019, and Melt My Eyez See Your Future in 2022.

Also among the headliners is Death Grips, an American experimental hip hop group that was formed in 2010. Death Grips consists of vocalist Stefan Burnett, who also goes by MC Ride, drummer Zach Hill, and keyboardist Andy Morin. Death Grips released their mixtape in April 2011, followed by their debut album titled The Money Store.

In 2021, they released their second album, No Love Deep Web, followed by their third album, Government Plates. Moreover, back in 2014, the group announced that they were disbanding with the release of their final album, which was a double album titled The Powers That B. However, the band continues to perform on tours and make new music together.

Poll : 0 votes