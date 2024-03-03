Outlander: Blood of My Blood - Everything to know about the prequel spin-off series

There is some exciting news for Outlander fans as the show is venturing into a new romantic tale of the Scottish Highlands with a prequel spinoff series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. While Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander has captivated audiences with Jamie and Claire's time-traveling romance, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will delve into the passionate relationship that defied societal norms in 18th-century Scotland.

Outlander closely adheres to the series of Diana Gabaldon’s novels in delivering the epic love story of Jamie and Claire. However, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will offer a fresh perspective outside the books, making it an original drama series. Starz recently announced that the highly anticipated prequel is in the works.

Moreover, Outlander season 7, part 2, is also gearing up to hit screens this summer. Meanwhile, its final installment, Outlander season 8, has begun production in parallel with the prequel spinoff.

Does Outlander: Blood of My Blood have a release date?

On February 5, 2024, Starz announced that Outlander: Blood of My Blood had commenced production in Scotland. However, there has yet to be a release date for the prequel series. Starz shared the show's first filming slate and details of its star cast on its official Instagram handle.

This time, Matthew B. Roberts will be the executive producer and writer of the Outlander series. Diana Gabaldon will be the consulting producer to maintain its original charm. Alongside them, Jamie Payne is returning as the director of the premiere. Payne has previously directed several episodes of Outlander. Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, the creators of Outlander, will join as executive producers of Blood of My Blood.

Possible plot of Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander has previously hinted at Jamie and Claire’s parents, who passed away years before the original saga took place. The plot of Outlander: Blood of My Blood will delve into the budding romance of Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser, who brought Jamie Fraser and his sister, Jenny Fraser, into the world.

The story will be set in an earlier era of the 18th century than Outlander, amidst the richer beauty of Scotland. Ellen and Brian’s tale will also unfold in much more serene times, away from the war-torn Highlands or the American Revolution.

While there may not be time-traveling romance like in the previous show, Blood of My Blood is set to maintain its track of 20th-century England through the love story of Claire’s parents, Julia and Henry. Their story is set during World War I, exploring the themes of sacrifices and difficult love during war.

The official description reads:

“The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood - Cast and characters

While the plot details of Outlander: Blood of My Blood remain under wraps, it was revealed that the show will delve into the Scottish love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser. Like its original story, Blood of My Blood will also concurrently depict the 20th-century love story of Claire Fraser’s parents.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s iconic on-screen chemistry propelled the show to its well-deserved success. To maintain the high standard of casting, the prequel series also boasts a talented cast filling the lead roles.

Harriet Slater will portray the lead role of Ellen Mackenzie, and Jamie Roy will step into the titular character of Brian Fraser. Hermione Corfield is set to play the role of Julia Moriston, and Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, bringing Claire's parents to life. Familiar faces from Outlander, like Tony Curran and Sam Retford, will also appear in the series.

Rory Alexander will join the cast as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, while Jamie’s uncle, Dougal Mackenzie, will be portrayed by Sam Retford. Séamus McLean Ross will take the role of Ellen Mackenzie’s brother, Lord Colum Mackenzie, and the lawyer from Edinburgh, Ned Gowan, will be played by Conor MacNeill. However, it remains unclear whether Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will reprise their roles as Claire and Jamie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The show will have 10 episodes in its first season. It received the go-ahead in January 2023, and the production began recently in February 2024.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available to stream on Starz and the Starz streaming platform. Outlander seasons 1 to 7, part 1, are available to stream on Starz and Netflix.