5 shows like Outlander as season 7 begins airing

Outlander is a historical fantasy drama series from the house of Starz.

The series premiered in 2014 and has since completed six seasons, with the seventh season currently on air. The seventh season premiered on Starz on June 16, 2023, and will release the first eight episodes of the season on a weekly basis. The second part of the season, with the remaining eight episodes, is set to release sometime in 2024.

A still from Outlander (Image via Starz)

Ronald D. Moore created the visual adaptation, basing it on Diana Gabaldon's long-running fantasy novel series of the same name. Outlander released to a positive reception from audiences and critics alike. The accurate adaptation of the source material, a uniquely themed romance, and the exhilarating historical depictions have all been a hit among viewers.

The cast featured Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan in the lead roles alongside Tobias Menzies, Graham McTavish, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, and an ensemble of talented actors in supporting roles.

Outlander tells the story of Claire Randall, a woman from 1945, who gets transported through time to 18th-century Scotland. Finding herself in an unfamiliar era and confused about what is happening around her, she takes refuge under the care of Jamie Fraser, a Scottish Highlander and warrior.

As she navigates a world of the past amidst the Jacobite uprising and other political unrest, Claire develops a romantic relationship with Jamie. Outlander follows Claire's turbulent and adventurous life as she jumps between time, from era to era.

If this piques your interest, then you should definitely check out Outlander on Starz. The series is currently airing its seventh season. And if you already love the series and are looking for a similar show to watch, then we got you covered.

Doctor Who, Poldark and 3 other shows for you to check out if you love Outlander

1) Doctor Who

Doctor Who (Image via BBC)

Doctor Who is a classic British sci-fi TV series from the house of BBC. The show originally premiered in 1963 and ran till 1989, followed by another successful reboot in 2005 from BBC Wales. According to Metro UK, Donald B. Wilson, Sydney Newman, and Bunny Webber came together to bring the show to life.

Over the years, the series has cast multiple actors in the central role. The show has gone through a total of thirteen doctors to date, with two more set to portray the character. Some of the most iconic actors have been William Hartnell, Tom Baker, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker.

Doctor Who follows the central character of the Doctor, an extraterrestrial alien from the race of the Time Lords from the planet of Gallifrey. He travels through time and space aboard the TARDIS, his spacecraft which is uncannily identical to British blue telephone booths.

The show follows his adventures and journeys through various timelines and eras, as he encounters other aliens and villainous entities and fights them to save innocent lives across the universe. While it does not have the element of romance as Outlander, it shares the same time-traveling and exploring-different-eras plot point.

2) Timeless

Timeless (Image via NBC)

Timeless is an American sci-fi adventure drama series from the house of NBC. Created by Shawn Ryan and Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, the show premiered in 2016 and aired for two seasons. However, the series did run into some controversy of stealing the concept of the Spanish series, The Ministry of Time, and was canceled twice before being properly concluded.

The cast of the show includes Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Sakina Jaffrey, Claudia Doumit, Goran Višnjić, and Paterson Joseph in pivotal roles. Although the show was quite liked by critics, it failed to garner a lot of viewership.

Timeless follows a group of three people tasked with protecting the course of history. When an experimental time machine gets stolen by former NSA-turned-terrorist Garcia Flynn, history professor Lucy Preston, US Army Master Seargent Wyatt Logan, and genius programmer Rufus Carlin are brought together to stop them.

The group travels through time to prevent Flynn and his agency, Rittenhouse, from changing the course of history to serve their own agenda. The show visits several historically notable points of time and events, making it an exciting journey through time, just like Outlander.

3) The Time Traveler's Wife

The Time-Traveler's Wife (Image via HBO)

The Time Traveler's Wife is another American sci-fi romantic drama offering from the house of HBO. Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat developed the series adaptation, with inspiration from Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel of the same name.

The series cast Rose Leslie and Theo James in the lead roles alongside Natasha Lopez, Jaime Ray Newman, Caitlin Shorey, Michael Park, and others in pivotal roles. The show premiered in 2022, and only aired a six-episode first season before being canceled.

The Time Traveler's Wife interweaves romance and time-traveling, to tell the story of love between Clare Abshire and Henry DeTamble. Due to a genetic disorder, Henry travels through time involuntarily and uncontrollably, making leading a normal life impossible. The show tells the story of how their relationship developed, starting with a young Clare meeting an older Henry.

While the plot points are not very congruent, both Outlander and The Time Traveler's Wife explore the themes of love over a distorted timeline.

4) Poldark

Poldark (Image via BBC One)

Poldark is a British historical drama series from the house of BBC One. Created by Debbie Horsfield, the series is based on Winston Graham's novel series of the same name. The series premiered in 2015 and aired five seasons before concluding the story in 2019.

The cast of the series featured Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Heida Reed, Jack Farthing, Ruby Bentall, Luke Norris, and others in pivotal roles.

Set in the late 18th century, Poldark revolves around British Army officer Ross Poldark, who returns home after the American Revolutionary War to find his old life in shambles.

With nothing to lose, he decides to rebuild his family estate but runs into various socio-economic challenges of the time, all the while developing a romantic relationship with Demelza, a young lower-class woman.

If you loved the historical insights and drama of Outlander, then Poldark should be right up your alley. The series does an excellent job of recreating the late 18th century, from costumes to sets, and immerses the audience into the world of that era.

5) Black Sails

Black Sails (Image via Starz)

Black Sails is another period action-adventure drama series from the house of Starz. Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, the title premiered in 2014 to a positive reception from critics and audiences, with praise going to its visual appeal and pirate-related theme.

The show featured an ensemble cast including Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Zach McGowan, and many others.

Set in the Golden Age of Piracy, Black Sails tells the story of pirates in the early 18th century. With the world declaring pirates their enemies, the series follows Captain Flint's crew on their thrilling adventures in the waters of the Bahamas. The show also brings back fictionalized versions of iconic pirates such as Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, Jack Rackham, and others.

Black Sails also gives a similar pinch of history and adventure like Outlander, but moves from the lush green landscapes of Scotland to the treacherous waters of the Caribbean.

These were some of the series that should be on your watchlist if you loved Outlander. All of the aforementioned titles share some similarities with Starz's historical fantasy series.

Outlander is currently airing its seventh season on Starz since June 16, 2023. The first eight episodes of the series will release weekly, with the second part of the seventh season coming out in 2024. The series will end with an eighth season, which has already been greenlit.

Poll : 0 votes