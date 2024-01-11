Outlander season 8: Everything we know so far about the finale

Outlander Season 8 will mark the conclusion of the historical drama series, which interestingly blends history and fiction. It should come as no surprise that Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending Outlander novel series was so successful that it was adapted for television.

The Ronald D. Moore series has established itself as one of the greatest historical dramas available on Starz, comprising seven beloved seasons and drawing millions of fans throughout its almost ten-year run.

Fans of the series are excitedly awaiting the release of Season 8, and here's a detailed look at what to anticipate in terms of the release date and possible story twists.

Outlander Season 8: When will the season finale premiere?

Unfortunately, the release date for Outlander Season 8 is not yet known. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes for most of 2023 caused a delay for this show, as well as many others. A historic agreement on the WGA strike was finally struck, allowing many projects to resume. This has led to speculation that Season 8 of the series won't air until late 2024 or even early 2025.

According to Deadline, it was reported in January 2023 that Starz had officially renewed the historical drama series for an eighth and final season. The precise start date is unknown although the series actress Caitriona Balfe suggested a pre-strike start date, and because the strikes finally concluded in November, plans for filming the final season are seemingly in motion.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the popular series, gave fans an intriguing update on season eight. The fiery Highlander, played by the actor, posted a video of himself exploring the Starz drama's wardrobe department on Instagram in December 2023.

"Entering the FINAL season...," he wrote in the post, hinting that production on the eighth and last season of the program had officially started.

However, Heughan also reminded viewers that there's "still PLENTY to look forward to" in season seven, whose second part is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024.

Part one of Season 7 of the series arrived back in June and ended with Jamie, Claire, and Ian leaving America to head back to Scotland, where it all began.

Outlander Season 8 - Plot

Outlander is yet to conclude season 7 of the series, as part 2 is yet to premiere. It is known that season 7 is based on Diana Gabaldon's seventh overall book in the Outlander series, titled An Echo in the Bone.

It is speculated that Outlander Season 8 will follow Gabaldon's ninth book, Go Tell The Bees That I'm Gone, as per Collider. The novel, which is set against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War, puts Claire and Jamie's love in jeopardy once more as familial divisions start to manifest.

Kathryn Busby, the President of Original Programming for Starz, had the following to say about the series:

"For nearly a decade ‘Outlander’ has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. But before we close this chapter, there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story."

Where to stream Outlander Season 8?

Outlander Season 8 will air on Starz, just like the previous seasons of the program. All seven of the show's seasons are presently accessible for streaming on the Starz app, and a subscription package to the streaming platform is currently available for $2.99.

Additionally, viewers can also catch the series on Netflix. However, the streaming giant is generally behind on updating the latest episodes of the series and is not in line with the latest episodes as they are released on Starz.

You can watch Outlanders Season 7 part 1, which is currently streaming on Starz.