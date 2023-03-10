Outlast season 1: Which team won $1 million cash prize? Winners list and more about the Netflix show

Netflix dropped all 8 episodes of Outlast on Friday, March 10, at 03.01 am ET.

16 contestants were supposed to live in harsh, cold conditions in the Alaska jungle during the show while remaining part of the team. By the end of the season, just two teams remained - Team Charlie, including Nick Radner, Seth Lueker, and Paul Preece, and Team Alpha, which consists of Amber Asay and Jill Ashock.

In the last challenge, both team members were supposed to arrive at a pinpoint marked on the map by taking different routes. To win the first season of Outlast, Team Charlie had to successfully cross several rivers, which proved to be exceedingly difficult for them.

Team Charlie won the grand prize of $1million after surviving 36 days in the jungle (Image via Netflix)

Initially, Paul walked very fast, but with time his pace reduced. The men gave him time to relax and then headed straight to their destination package with $1 million in cash. Jill and Amber, who followed the jungle track, could see the package because they were close to the shoreline. They failed to get to the package in time, though.

How did team Charlie react to their big win on Outlast season 1?

The men were very happy after finally reaching their destination. Paul said that he prayed to god every day to keep him on the right path. Seth joked about fighting the money, disclosing that he could use the money to pay off his debt and start a family.

Nick cried while reading a letter about companionship provided by the showmakers and thanked his sister for bankrolling him so that he could reach Alaska. He said that he thought about her throughout the 36-day journey.

The boys left the Alaska jungles in a private helicopter while the runners-up waved goodbye.

Jill and Amber were confused after losing Outlast

Jill and Amber lost the competition by mere miles. They initially went in the wrong direction and reached a different lake than they were supposed to. They turned around when they realized what they had done and at last emerged from the trees. But Charlie's team arrived at the item before them as they continued along the shore.

Amber cried after losing and said the underdogs were supposed to win the Outlast. Jill was also confused as she felt the Universe was telling them they would win the competition. She continued by saying that, even if the same question were to be posed to her in 20 years, she would still pick Amber to be her teammate.

What happened on Netflix's Outlast season 1?

Each "lone wolf" was required by Outlast's rules to remain in teams, and while no one could be eliminated, if they were rejected by their pack and had no resources, they had to self-eliminate. They had to face a harsh winter in Alaska after being surrounded by wild animals.

Andrea got sick just days after her arrival and had to quit the show. Tim and Corey then left the show after they were unable to stay in such a cold environment. Jordan passed out from hunger shortly after Lee left the camp, necessitating the removal of both of them from the jungle.

Brian was upset that his campmates from team Alpha were stealing stuff from the Delta team, so he decided to leave the show. Dawn and Joel then left the competition for the same reason. Javier tried to join Charlie's camp after all of his teammates left but was rejected, forcing him to quit. Angie got sick due to a bowel obstruction and had to leave team Charlie.

Before leaving team Alpha, Justin sabotaged their resources to join the Charlie team. Both clubs were extremely upset by this, so they declined to accept him. Justin returned home alone as a result.

All episodes of Outlast are now available on Netflix.

