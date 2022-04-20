Outside Lands 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, lineup, and more

On Tuesday, April 19, the Outside Lands music festival announced its lineup of musical artists for its 2022 event. Produced by Another Planet Entertainment, along with the association of Superfly and Starr Hill Presents, the music festival will take place in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

In a press release, the president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and the festival's co-founder, Allen Scott, said:

"We are ecstatic to unveil this year's lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we've ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again."

Scott also recalled the experience of organizing the event last year and said that it was "cathartic" and a "much needed celebration." He also expressed his excitement for the 2022 events in August.

What is the lineup of Outside Lands 2022?

Outside Lands @sfoutsidelands



3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am pt ranger dave welcomes @greenday, @postmalone, @sza and more to outside lands this august!3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am pt on.sfoutsidelands.com/trk/ztXM ranger dave welcomes @greenday, @postmalone, @sza and more to outside lands this august!3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am pt on.sfoutsidelands.com/trk/ztXM https://t.co/U2rDSWI1NV

The three-day event will commence on August 5 and end on August 7. As per the promotional picture for the Outside Lands lineup, this year's events will be headlined by Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA. Outside Lands 2022 includes the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, Pusha-T, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, KennyHoopla, Dominic Fike, Anitta, 100 Gecs.

Furthermore, the three-day music festival will also include:

Oliver Tree

Mac Demarco

Mt. Joy Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marias

Larry June

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

Kennyhoopla Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa the Great Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh Glaive

The Beths, Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy, Michelle Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour Pawpaw Rod

Lrain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont Forester

The Blssm

Spellling

Tre' Amani

Claude Vonstroke

Dixon

Tokimonsta Tent Absolute

Ameme

Anna

Avalon Emerson Barry Can't Swim

Cassian

Dj Minx

Dj Seinfeld Ellen Allien

India Jordan

J. Worra

Joplyn Major League Djz

Mphd B2b Tiffany Tyson

Perel

Tickets and passes

Outside Lands 2022 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 20, on their official website at sfoutsidelands.com from 10.00 am PT. The passes (three-day tickets) will include the GA Pass, which costs around $400 (excluding taxes). This GA Pass is meant to be the most basic pass, which will only include access to the festival.

Similarly, the $900 VIP Pass will include access to private lounges, better restrooms, better viewing areas, and special entrances. Meanwhile, the $4700 Golden Gate Club package will consist of a personal concierge, transportation, food and drinks, an up-close viewing experience, and more.

To make these passes more accessible, there are also payment plans available. The SOMA Tent at Outside Lands is expected to have nine hours worth of performances per day.

Edited by Siddharth Satish