OWN's Love & Marriage Detroit: Release date, air time, and plot details

On Saturday, June 24, at 9:00 pm ET, the beloved Love & Marriage franchise will premiere a new series, titled Love & Marriage Detroit, on OWN. The series, which was announced in May 2023 by Warner Bros Discovery, will follow three black couples as they take care of their marriages, families, and careers simultaneously while working nonstop to provide for the community and raise their children well.

According to OWN's description of Love & Marriage Detroit:

"Love and Marriage: Detroit follows a group of gorgeous and layered couples who are already wealthy, but still on the hustle to continue to grow their wealth, give back to their community, and to continue to restore Detroit to its previous luster."

King, Angela Dugan, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin are the executive producers of Love & Marriage Detroit season 1, which is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

Here's what fans can look forward to in the upcoming season of Love & Marriage Detroit

The trailer for the upcoming show's first season, which was recently released, promises a lot of drama and feisty feuds. According to the official description:

“Detroit is on the rise and so are the people. It’s a city where Black culture is strong. Three couples and longtime family friends want to show the world that Detroit is more than just grit, abandoned factories, and 8 Mile Road. This reemerging city is all about family, friendship, business, excellence, and of course, love and marriage.”

It further continues:

“‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’ will center on a group of African American families with deep ties to Detroit who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families in this community on a comeback.”

According to the trailer, three couples will appear in the upcoming season of Love & Marriage Detroit -- Russell plus Kolby Harris, Brandon plus Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony plus Dr. LaToya Thompson.

On the show, each of these couples will be seen going through their regular routines while new problems arise. They will be shown dealing with every problem they come across while standing beside their partner and supporting them.

1) Russell and Kolby Harris

The couple have been married for three years and are raising a daughter together. Russell owns a nonprofit organization called Soar Detroit, while Kolby is an influencer on social media.

Russell believes he is the head of the house, so he makes most of the decisions. On the show, Kolby will be seen complaining about Russell's behavior and expressing a desire to be included in family decisions.

2) Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith

The duo, who have been together for 11 years now, share two daughters together. Kristina is a fashion designer and stylist, while Brandon owns a company called Star Factory. OWN's description of the couple mentions:

"Kristina is strong in her faith and not always pleased when Brandon must go out to the clubs for his talent development business, which has been causing tension between them since they got married."

Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson

Married for 14 years now, this couple are parents to two children. Anthony works for Live Nation, while LaToya owns Opulence Wines and is a sports physical therapist. In addition to this, Anthony also owns a production company. From OWN's description of the couple:

"LaToya is struggling as a Black wine owner in a predominantly white business and disagrees with her husband who intimates he helped build the company."

Catch the premiere season of Love & Marriage Detroit on Saturday, June 24, at 9:00 pm ET on OWN.

