Porno for Pyros, the acclaimed alternative rock band formed by Perry Farrell after Jane's Addiction disbanded, is set to make a triumphant return to the stage in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The North American tour will mark their first tour since 1998.

The long-awaited US tour for The Horns, Thorns, and Halos is set to begin this October, sparking a surge of nostalgia and excitement among the band's dedicated fans who have eagerly awaited their return.

The touring lineup consists of Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 14 at 10 am local time via Live Nation. Fans can also check the official website for more updates and news about the tour.

Porno for Pyros's North American tour will begin in Wheatland and end in Austin

The band will kick off the month-long tour with its concert in Wheatland, which is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in Austin on November 20, 2023.

Here's a list of the dates and locations of the upcoming tour:

October 8, 2023 – Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

October 10, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 15, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

October 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Union*

October 19, 2023 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

October 21, 2023 – Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

October 23, 2023 – Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 24, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 27, 2023 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

October 29, 2023 – Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

October 30, 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 1, 2023 – New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

November 3, 2023 – Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino and Racing*

November 5, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 7, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

November 8, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

November 17, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

November 19, 2023 – Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

November 20, 2023 – Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Porno for Pyros is an alternative rock band formed in 1992; it was disbanded in 1997

Porno for Pyros is an alternative rock band formed in 1992 by Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins, both of whom are members of the band Jane's Addiction. The band also included guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble. The name "Porno for Pyros" was inspired by a book that Farrell came across.

Porno for Pyros released their self-titled debut album in 1993. A critical and commercial success, the album featured singles such as Pets, Cursed Female, and Meija. Their music incorporated elements of alternative rock, psychedelic rock, and funk, with Farrell's distinctive vocals and eclectic songwriting style.

The band's sound is characterized by a diverse range of influences and experimental song structures. Their music often has a psychedelic and dreamlike quality, blending catchy melodies with introspective and poetic lyrics.

In 1996, Porno for Pyros released their second and final album, titled Good God's Urge. This album showcased a more eclectic and experimental sound compared to their debut. It included singles like Tahitian Moon, Hard Charger, and Porpoise Head.

Despite their critical success, Porno for Pyros disbanded in 1997. Following this, the band members went on to pursue various musical projects and collaborations.

Later, Perry Farrell continued his musical career with solo albums and founded the annual music festival Lollapalooza. Now Porno for Pyros is back with their tour as his music continues to be appreciated by fans of alternative rock and remains influential in the genre.

