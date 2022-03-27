Pachinko actor Jin Ha called out for taking pictures without consent, issues apology

Jin Ha, one of the stars in the AppleTV's original drama, Pachinko, has recently found himself mired in controversy.

The period drama Pachinko premiered on March 25, with the first three episodes releasing at once. The cross-continental saga, starring Lee Min-ho, is an adaptation of Korean-American author Min Jin Lee's award-winning magnum opus of the same name.

Pachinko actor Jin Ha ran an Tumblr blog titled Flowers in Bloom

Barely a few hours after Pachinko's premiere, Jin Ha, who plays Solomon Baek on the show, was accused of taking candid photographs of middle-aged and elderly women without their consent. The photographs were accompanied by sexually suggestive speech captions.

According to the Korean news agency Herald Kyungje, the actor captured well over 100 pictures of elderly women in subways and public locations in South Korea. The images were then uploaded on a Tumblr blog titled Flowers In Bloom.

Apart from the inappropriate comments, the women’s faces were revealed without pixelation which invited further criticism.

Jin Ha apologized for his actions and deleted the album

In light of the situation, Jin Ha put out an official apology on March 26, 2022. The actor regretted his decision of making the account, and apologized for invading the privacy of the women. His apology read:

Hello. Thank you for giving me the chance to speak about my mistake. Everyone was right to have criticized me. The Tumblr I had from 2011, Korean Flowers In Bloom, should have never been made in the first place. It was an invasion of privacy to all the women that appeared in the blog, and the captions I had added were also inappropriate. I am regretful about my actions and sincerely apologize.

Jin Ha also stated that he has deleted the account, something that was long due.

I was wrong for having taken such photos before 2011 and having uploaded them online. It was also wrong of me to have left the blog up for years without considering the negative impact it would have. Since there were requests for me to delete the blog, I have done so. The account Korean Flowers In Bloom no longer exists.

The actor concluded his apology by asking for another chance from all viewers of Pachinko.

Once more, I apologize to the women in the photos I took. I also apologize to those that felt discomfort at my blog. I am thankful to the viewers, who are wiser than me, that have criticized me for my lack of foresight. Thank you once more for giving me the chance to correct my mistake.

Although I should have been good from the start, thank you for letting me realize the error of my ways, although it is a little late. I will make a consistent effort to study so that such mistakes will not repeat.

Netizens react to the apology

The apology has not been taken very well by most netizens.

Incidentally, Jin Ha donned the traditional Korean costume, hanbok, at Pachinko's premiere. The American actor wore the female version of the hanbok, much to a surprise of the audience, which had mixed responses from netizens. While some liked the look, others changed their opinions following the controversy.

Meanwhile, the stars of Pachinko continue promotions in both the USA and South Korea, but it has not been confirmed whether Jin Ha will be participating in them.

