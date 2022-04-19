Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 voice cast - Who plays who in the Netflix animated series?

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black and fans cannot be more excited about it. The anime follows two siblings, Taylor and Hayley, as they learn how to pilot an abandoned Jaeger and set out on a journey to find their missing parents after Australia is taken over by Kaiju.

The upcoming season that will drop on April 19, 2022 is set to conclude the adventure of the two siblings. The official synopsis of season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black is as follows,

"In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju."

It further elaborated:

"These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent."

Cast of Pacific Rim: The Black

The voice cast for Netflix's Pacific Rim: The Black includes a number of stellar actors including Allie MacDonald, Jason Spisak, Calum Worthy, Gideon Adlon, Andy McPhee, Erica Lindbeck, Leonardo Nam, Martin Klebba and Victoria Grace.

Hayley voiced by Gideon Adlon

Gideon Adlon is an American actress best known for her starring roles in the comedy film Blockers (2018) and the critically acclaimed drama The Mustang (2019). She is also known for featuring in the horror film The Craft: Legacy (2020). The actress can also be seen starring in the Netflix drama series The Society (2019).

Adlon made her professional acting debut in an episode of the FX comedy-drama series Louie. She can also be seen making guest appearances on the Disney Channel sitcom Girl Meets World (2016), the FX comedy-drama series Better Things (2016), and the ABC miniseries When We Rise (2017).

Moreover, Adlon is also known for playing Violet in the video game The Walking Dead: The Final Season (2018).

Taylor voiced by Calum Worthy

Calum Worthy is an acclaimed Canadian actor, writer, and producer, who is best known for his roles as Dez on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, and Alex Trimboli in the Netflix series American Vandal.

Moreover, the actor has also featured in numerous television series, including ABC Family's Kyle XY, The CW's Supernatural, Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie, Disney XD's Zeke and Luther and Two and a Half Men.

Worthy has also garnered critical acclaim with the Young Artist Awards in the Leading Young Actor category for his performances in the comedy film National Lampoon's Thanksgiving Family Reunion (2003) and the celebrated science-fiction Stormworld (2009).

He also won the Leo Award in Leading Actor category in 2010 for his performance in Stormworld.

Catch the last season of the series Pacific Rim: The Black this April 19, 2022 on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul