Paeka Campos exposes Julie Sofia of The Bad Wiggies for allegedly saying the N-word

Just days after sharing her side of the story in a revelatory video titled "The Truth," TikToker Paeka Campos recently released another YouTube video in which she exposed Julie Sofia of The Bad Wiggies for allegedly saying the N-word.

The 19-year old TikTok star has been embroiled in a social media storm ever since fellow TikToker Amador Meza leveled cheating accusations against her.

Her response video ended up garnering a significant amount of support online, with a majority of Twitter users slamming the actions of Amador.

my respect for paeka📈📈

my respect for gero, badwiggies, amador📉🗑 — noelani🦖 (@laanimoo) May 6, 2021

However, her mention of the popular TikTok group, The Bad Wiggies, towards the end of her video ended up invoking the ire of one of its members, Julie Sofia, who released a video of her own titled "Clearing the air" soon after.

In her 24-minute long video, Julie denied Paeka's claims regarding the Bad Wiggies not reaching out to her, as she explained that despite multiple attempts from their side to connect, Paeka had cut them off on social media.

"I didn't reach out to Paeka because she made it really clear that she didn't want to speak to us. I in no way support Amador but he did end up telling us what Paeka had said about us . He did tell us specific information that only Paeka knew , so that was the confirmation that Paeka was speaking about us."

However, her major grouse with Paeka was related to a video that the latter had uploaded online, in which Julie accidentally leaked personal information about her ex-boyfriend.

Claiming that Paeka was aware of how "reactive" he was, she alleged that the former took her own time in taking down the video, even after being informed.

"I never got a question, my DMs were blowing up, my TikToks were blowing up , there was people telling me that my pictures were about to get exposed and so that issue really started with that clip that Paeka had left on her YouTube video . It just sort of made me question our friendship a little bit."

In response to Julie's claims, Paeka released a now deleted video of her own, in which she attempted to share her side of things.

Paeka Campos x The Bad Wiggies feud intensifies as former shares screenshots of Julie Sofia using the N-word

Paeka countered Julie's claims in a now deleted 6-minute long video of her own, where she revealed that it was never her intention to upload personal information about the latter in a malicious manner.

"I was not aware of what type of person her ex was whenever this was going on . She was not very open with me about this . I find it really frustrating that she knows this and she makes it seem like I knew how he was before posting this video, as if I had malicious intentions."

"I was immediately so sorry, I went to YouTube studio and privated my video and started editing out that part so this narrative she's trying to put on me where I didn't care and I took my time taking down the video, that's not true . It was done as soon as she called me. I had never posted that to make her look bad."

With regards to her confiding in Amador about her feelings on the Bad Wiggies, she ended up revealing that she was never really close to them and that Julie shockingly used the N-word from time to time.

"Amador had asked me where my friendship had lied with the Bad Wiggies, I felt like they were mean, they were fake and Julie had always said the N-word. It's embarrassing to see how Julie handled this situation because as an old friend she knows there's a lot I'm choosing not to say."

In light of Paeka dropping a major bombshell regarding Julie's alleged use of the N-word, it now remains to be seen what course this seemingly never-ending feud ends up taking next.