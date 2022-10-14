“Pain tolerance unmatched”: 23 contact lenses in eye video leaves netizens distressed

A doctor from California has shared a strange and bizarre video of her removing 23 contact lenses from a patient’s eye. The video shared by ophthalmologist Dr. Katerina Kurteeva has now gone viral with almost 4 million views in just a few days. Apparently, the woman in the video forgot to remove the lenses before going to bed each night for 23 consecutive nights.

“A rare occasion when someone “forgot” to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic.”

Netizens are equally surprised to see the video. One social media user tweeted about the lenses and the scary sight of the woman’s eye, and said:

“For someone who wears contacts and actually had this happen multiple times I’m so confused and also impressed by the fact she can deal with the pain and continue to put 22 more contacts that touch her brain. Woman pain tolerance unmatched.”

In the now-viral video, Dr Katerina Kurteeva shared horrifying and scary footage of her patient, who forgot to remove her lenses every night. Instead, every morning she used to wear another lens, without removing the previous one. In the video, the ophthalmologist can be seen removing the lenses carefully, using a cotton bud.

The doctor also posted a few pictures of the lenses piled up against each other. She revealed that they were glued together as they were sitting under the eyelid for more than 23 days. The caption of the post read:

“THE REEL WITH 23 CONTACT LENSES REMOVED THAT WENT VIRAL!!! Over a milllion views, glad to have an opportunity to educate the public about contact lens hygiene wear. I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted total of 23. I had to use very fine surgical instrument a jeweler forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.”

The video gained some massive traction, and netizens had all sorts of responses to this insane video. A social media user, who was shocked by the incident, said:

“1 month!? You telling me 23 out of 31 days this lady just never wondered where her contacts went? Then popped a new one in there?”

𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕗𝕥 ℍ𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕋𝕚𝕡 @realsenorfap @1ittlep1ittle @Twerkitash This lady is still in denial that she has that many contacts in her eyes. Wtf. She needs to just gon head and switch back to glasses. @1ittlep1ittle @Twerkitash This lady is still in denial that she has that many contacts in her eyes. Wtf. She needs to just gon head and switch back to glasses.

Many also questioned the doctor on how the lenses turned green. To which, the doctor replied:

“Many of you pointed out in the comments of the reel that contact lenses look “glow in the dark” or green-colored. Good job and great observation on the contact lens color, by the way! Contact lenses naturally come slightly tinted as light blue to provide UV block protection. I did use a special stain called Flourox that changed that Blue tint to green.”

In an essay for Insider, the doctor wrote that she could easily see the edges of the lenses when she asked the patient to look down. She also said:

“They were coming out in a chain, drooping down her lid. There were a lot of contact lenses — I thought this could be my Guinness Book of World Record moment.”

The ophthalmologist, who uploaded the video, is now sharing content on her social media to make the general public aware about using lenses and how to keep the eye safe. Through her posts, she also talked about how crucial it is to remove the lenses every night before sleeping.

