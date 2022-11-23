"Painfully predictable and frustrating": Why do The Voice fans think season 22 is rigged?

NBC's The Voice announced its Top 10 contestants on episode 19, which aired on Tuesday, November 22.

The talented singers will now compete against each other in the season 22 finale, given that they have crossed the Top 8 hurdle. While Coach Camila Cabello lost two of her singers in the Top 13 eliminations, Coach Gwen Stefani lost one talented performer.

Last week, Coaches Legend, Camila, and Gwen lost one of their team members. However, Blake Shelton's team remains intact with its four singers, with Bryce being saved by the Instant Save public votes on November 15 and no singers being nominated for elimination on November 22.

Currently, Camila is down to just one singer and Gwen has only two left on her team. John Legend has three performers on his team. The Voice fans could not believe that Team Cabello's Devix was in the bottom four and was eliminated from the show in episode 19. They did not think that all four singers on Blake's team deserved to be in the top 13, especially Bryce Leatherwood.

The Voice season 22 fans think something is off about the votes

Coach Blake Shelton has a large fan following amongst the country singers and The Voice fans felt that people were voting for his team members based on Shelton's popularity, and not the singing skills of the contestants. Some fans felt that the show's voting was rigged as it was not possible for a good singer like Devix to be eliminated and all four of Blake's singers to reach the top 13.

Fans also felt bad for Camila, who is a first-time judge, and asked her to return next season when Blake was gone so that her team members could win the show on merit.

𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 🥀💋🖤 @ImaCamCamFan This show is rigged #TheVoice I know y’all are voting. Devix shouldn’t have even been in the bottom. I don’t know how Blake’s team all made it through like what. Only two people on that team does a good job. This show is rigged #TheVoice I know y’all are voting. Devix shouldn’t have even been in the bottom. I don’t know how Blake’s team all made it through like what. Only two people on that team does a good job.

Tyler M @Tmotto_2



#TheVoice After last night it's clear to see @NBCTheVoice is rigged for Blake to win. His team is arguably the worst team on the show. That was messed up. After last night it's clear to see @NBCTheVoice is rigged for Blake to win. His team is arguably the worst team on the show. That was messed up. #TheVoice

colworld @cslaw03 Now how did Blake’s entire team make it through 🤨 what in the hell #TheVoice Now how did Blake’s entire team make it through 🤨 what in the hell #TheVoice

. @SoccerStan07 @Camila_Cabello #TeamCamila #TheVoice @DEVIXmusic come back when Blake’s gone Camila!! it’ll hopefully actually be about the best artists and not who’s team you’re on! @Camila_Cabello @DEVIXmusic come back when Blake’s gone Camila!! it’ll hopefully actually be about the best artists and not who’s team you’re on! ❤️❤️ #TeamCamila #TheVoice

Patti Miller @pmiller2006 @camila_cabello #TheVoice It’s not fair Camila! Blake has all those Country followers and they vote his people whether their the best or not. Your team was better. This happens every Season. @camila_cabello #TheVoice It’s not fair Camila! Blake has all those Country followers and they vote his people whether their the best or not. Your team was better. This happens every Season.

Recap of The Voice season 22 episode 19

This week on The Voice, Blake Shelton performed the song Southern Nights with his team members. Coach Camila also sang Happy Together with her team members.

The nine singers who qualified for the next round via public votes after the dedication themed episode were:

Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake Justin Aaron from Team Gwen Omar Jose Cardona from Team Legend Bodie from Team Blake Morgan Myles from Team Blake Rowan Grace from Team Blake Kim Cruse from Team Legend Braydon Lape from Team Blake Parajita Bastola from Team Legend

The episode description read as:

"The Top 9 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save; coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton each perform with their teams for the first time."

Team Camila’s Eric Who and Devix landed in the Instant Save elimination round with team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado and Kique. Eric sang The Climb while Devix sang When You Were Young. Alyssa performed on Ocean Eyes and Kique sang his own rendition of Earned It.

Kique impressed the audience with his slow song and won the Instant Save option, becoming the 10th finalist. Alyssa, Eric and Devix were eliminated. Gwen was happy to see Kique being saved as she felt that even as a young boy of 18, he was a very talented singer. She said that it must have been a voting mistake and there was no way Kique could have been eliminated.

The Voice Top 8 contestants will be announced on Tuesday, November 29, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes