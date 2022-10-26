"Those poor guys": The Voice fans slam Camila Cabello for asking 2 contestants to sing a Whitney Houston song 

The last round of Battle was featured on The Voice season 22 episode 12, which aired on October 25 on NBC. In this episode, team Camila's Andrew Igbokidi and Zach Newbould were asked by their coach to sing Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a classic dance-pop song from 1980s.

Andrew was initially confused about the song choice and felt that he was getting nervous while performing. He said that the emotional version of the song "made more sense" when he listened to it. Zach also faced a tough time while performing Whitney's song during the rehearsals but was able to pull it off in the final show.

The Voice fans were not impressed with Camila's pick. They felt that Andrew and Zach were not able to perform the song properly.

MESMcCain @mccains_punk @camila_cabello #TheVoice Terrible song choice! Those poor guys, Zach and Andrew, got screwed! @camila_cabello #TheVoice Terrible song choice! Those poor guys, Zach and Andrew, got screwed!

Camila picked the dance-pop number because she felt that both Andrew and Zach were capable of performing it.

Advisor Charlie Puth was impressed with Zach's deep voice and asked him to feel the emotions of the song. Camila also added that the singer should not try to hit a higher note during his performance.

Ultimately, Camila picked Andrew over Zach.

After the performance, Gwen confessed that she would have saved Zach if she had her 'Save' button. Blake also commented on how Andrew did not reach his full potential in the performance.

The Voice fans blamed Camila for the singers not performing well and said that she picked the song for them without any consideration.

taylor stan account basically @Streamqueen486 I feel like the other judges picked the songs based on the artists and camila it feels like she pre picked the songs and is just giving them to random teams #TheVoice I feel like the other judges picked the songs based on the artists and camila it feels like she pre picked the songs and is just giving them to random teams #TheVoice

Ruby @Ruby_R_ Blake saying he was better than what happened here….translation, better than your coaches song choice for you #thevoice Blake saying he was better than what happened here….translation, better than your coaches song choice for you #thevoice

Ruby @Ruby_R_ I feel like Camila was the only one who enjoyed that. #thevoice I feel like Camila was the only one who enjoyed that. #thevoice

B. NiCoLe @bRi_10_kN33 #thevoice I am not enjoying this rendition of Dance with somebody I am not enjoying this rendition of Dance with somebody 😕 #thevoice

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 #VoiceBattles Somehow, they made this CLASSIC song sound like an unplugged version of a Snow Patrol song -- both guys did great, considering what they were given (so I don't really have a preference) -- but I'm really not forgiving everyone for that one #TheVoice Somehow, they made this CLASSIC song sound like an unplugged version of a Snow Patrol song -- both guys did great, considering what they were given (so I don't really have a preference) -- but I'm really not forgiving everyone for that one #TheVoice #VoiceBattles

Recap of The Voice season 22 episode 11

The description for the previous episode read:

"The battle rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing; each coach has one steal and one save."

Team Gwen's Tanner Howe and Kique sang Don't You Forget About Me to secure a spot in the knockout round. Their advisor Sean and coach Gwen asked them to sing the original version of the song. Sean later said that he was impressed by Kique’s "original voice."

John enjoyed their performance and felt that Kique added a new take to the song. Blake also felt that Kique’s different voice "lights him up" amongst the other competitors. Camila said Kique's performance was "clean." Finally, Gwen chose Kique over Tanner for the knockouts.

Sasha Hurtado and Devix sang Electric Feel and impressed Charlie. Gwen was impressed by Devix's performance and John said he found his voice "very interesting." Camilla praised Sasha for learning a new song but chose Devix because of his confidence.

Gwen stole Sasha from Camila before she wanted to give her more time to grow as an artist.

Kevin Hawkins and Killary Torchiana were asked to perform on John Legend’s Preach. Blake asked the singers not to hit too-high notes and reminded them that John would judge him during the performance. John liked their performance and thanked them for their passion while singing the song.

The judges were impressed with Hillary’s tone but Blake felt that Kevin had not reached his full potential yet, and therefore decided to save him.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also keep up with the popular singing competition on the NBC app and the Peacock streaming website.

