"Very wise": The Voice fans praise John Legend for stealing Ian from Gwen Stefani

Team Gwen's Alyssa Witrado and Ian Harrison competed on The Voice tonight, i.e. October 24, to earn a spot in the knockout round. Gwen asked the contestants to sing Happier than Ever.

After the performance, she decided to pick Alyssa over Ian because of her stage presence. Ian was just thanking the other judges for the opportunity when John Legend used his only steal of the season to save him from elimination.

He welcomed him into his team and said that he had wanted Ian even after the blind auditions. The Voice fans praised John for the great addition to his team and felt that Ian's voice was very good.

Following the contestants' performance, John praised Ian and Alyssa. He felt that the singers looked like stars and was impressed with the depth of Ian's voice. He said that Alyssa had the upper hand in this situation only because the song was in her wheelhouse.

Camilla said that she wanted to build a fanbase account for both the singers. After Alyssa was chosen by Gwen, John did not take long to click the save button, which prevented Ian from being eliminated.

The Voice fans felt that Ian was a good singer and supported John's decision.

Who is Ian Harrison?

20-year-old Ian Harrison is from Columbus, Ohio. He was very close to his father and taught himself how to play his father’s guitar. Ian's father died by suicide when he was only 9 years old. After that, Ian took up music because his father loved it. He was the lead of a musical in his high school and has experience singing in church choirs.

He currently studies at the Columbus State University and works as a barback, i.e. a person who handles a bar and helps the bartender in their job.

Ian auditioned for The Voice with Lord Huron’s song The Night We Met. He was able to turn the chairs of three judges (John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani) but ultimately chose to join Gwen's team.

What happened on The Voice Season 22 Episode 11?

Gwen’s team members Tanner Howe and Kique performed Don't You Forget About Me. Gwen advised them not to deviate from the original tone of the music. Sean felt that Kique had a unique voice. John said that their performance was very good, especially’s Kique’s different take on the track.

Gwen also praised Kique’s original voice and decided to save him.

Kevin and Hillary from Team Blake performed John Legend’s song, Preach, which gave both the singers a chance to showcase their vocal talents.

John liked their performance and gave them a standing ovation. He felt that Hillary hit just the right note. Gwen was also impressed by Hillary’s tone but felt that Kevin had much "stronger body language." Camila agreed with Gwen. Although Blake was shocked by Hillary's terrific performance, he chose to save Kevin instead.

The Voice airs on CBS every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

