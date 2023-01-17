Paramount’s Are You the One? Season 9 release date, air time, and plot

Popular dating series Are You The One? is set to return to television screens after a rather long break of three years. The MTV Entertainment Studio series will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after airing eight successful seasons on MTV. Relationship expert and popular TV host Kamie Crawford will be hosting the series.

The newest installment of Are You The One? is set to feature a total of 22 cast members trying to find their match. The show is the latest to join the line of several other popular matchmaking series on different platforms and will have contestants looking for love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find ‘the one.’ Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.”

Are You The One? will have the contestants go through an extensive matchmaking process

Are You The One? aired its first eight seasons from 2014 to 2019 on MTV, and after a successful run on the television network, has now shifted to the streaming service Paramount.

While viewers might watch it on a different platform, the format of the show remains the same in an effort to maintain its popularity. The service will drop all of its 10 episodes weekly instead of all at once.

The cast members of the hit series for the newest installment will hail from all corners of the globe and will go through an extensive matchmaking process to find "the one" they're destined to be with. The producers have devised a matchmaking algorithm to configure 11 matches. If all of the cast members are able to find their matches correctly, they can win up to $1 million in cash.

By the end of each episode of Are You The One?, one couple who connect with each other will be sent to the "Truth Booth," which will reveal whether or not they are a perfect match. At the end of the episode, couples will be asked to match up, following which the producers will announce how many of them matched right. However, the cast wouldn't know which of them got it wrong.

The show's official rule stated that in every episode, $250,000 will be taken away from the cash prize pot of $1 million if the cast fails to get any perfect matches. While it is still to be known if this will apply to the current season, it will be interesting to see to what lengths the contestants go to earn the cash prize.

The Are You The One? cast hails from different countries, including the US, New Zealand, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Australia, and the UK. With such diversity also comes a variety of social and cultural backgrounds.

It will be interesting for viewers to witness the contestants' journeys, their life stories, and past relationship baggage. Some of them have had previous reality TV experiences from being on shows like Ex On The Beach, The Challenge, and Teen Mom.

Are You The One? will initially air in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday and then roll out in other countries, including Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day. It will finally air in Australia on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The series is produced by ITV Netherlands. Amy Boyle, Noah Moskin, Sitarah Pendelton, and Diana Morelli serve as executive producers. Matthew Parillo serves as the executive in charge for the show.

Don't forget to tune in to Are You The One? on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9:32 pm ET on Paramount+.

