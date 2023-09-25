 Paranormal Activity: How to watch the movies in chronological order, explained

The Paranormal Activity franchise has captivated audiences through its unique found-footage style and intricate storytelling. It began in 2007 and has since expanded to encompass seven main films and several spin-offs. Understanding the chronological order of these movies is crucial for grasping the overarching narrative, which explores demonic possessions, enigmatic entities, and unsettling hauntings.
The film series commences with the malevolent demon Tobi and encompasses till the latest installment. Each film contributes crucially to a complex timeline that intricately weaves together characters and plot points, offering a meticulously structured viewing experience for those intrigued by the franchise's immersive storyline.
How to watch the Paranormal Activity franchise in chronological order
1) Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A prequel set in 1988 was released to theaters on October 21. It unravels the chilling backstory of Tobi, an evil spirit. When Katie and Kristi, two young sisters, begin displaying strange behavior, their mother Julie and her boyfriend Dennis take precautions by setting up cameras throughout their home. During this time, viewers are introduced to The Midwives Coven, a significant presence in narrative.
2) Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
The movie's events occur a few months prior to the first film, and it revolves around adult characters Kristi and Daniel. Their home is burglarized, with only one item being taken - Katie's necklace. Additionally, the birth of their baby boy Hunter marks the first male born on Kristi's side of the family since 1930. Things go bitter when the joyous occasion invites sinister supernatural forces into their household.
3) Paranormal Activity (2007)
In this third-person narrative, Katie moves into a new home with her husband, Micah. However, their peaceful beginning takes a chilling turn as they both encounter supernatural hauntings. Determined to capture evidence of these eerie events, Micah sets up cameras throughout the house. Through the lens, the film depicts the unpredictable fear that grips both characters during their terrifying encounters.
4) Paranormal Activity 2: Tokoyo Night (2010)
This movie is both a remake of the first film and a sequel. However, it is not considered canon in the mainline series. The story follows Haruka, who returns home from San Diego after a car accident. She starts feeling haunted. The movie showcases several paranormal and disturbing activities as she revisits her home, imbuing the storyline with eerie and mystery elements.
5) Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Set in a Nevada suburb, this film takes place five years after the movie's second installment was released. It follows Alex Nelson, who encounters eerie coincidences and develops psychic abilities when her brother's friend Wyatt comes to stay with them. The movie depicts haunting scenes as the story unfolds, leaving viewers with the bone-chilling incidents in the movie.
6) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
In Oxnard, California, the franchise ventures this time with Jesse who finds himself tormented by a sinister presence that leaves upon him the indelible mark of The Midwives—an ominous symbol. Unless he undergoes a final ritual, he will become bound to their coven as a slave. The movie displays eerie moments as Jesse's fate takes a harrowing turn in the storyline.
7) Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
The movie connects the dots, as seen in the prequel set in 1988. This film reveals the origins of Tobi as a family moves into a new house and encounters paranormal activity. Their eerie experiences eventually lead them to stumble upon a supernatural camera. The movie showcases ghostly moments as the story unfolds, eventually uncovering the truth about the evil resting within the family.
8) Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021)
The latest release on October 29, 2023, revolves around a small Amish community. Margot, who is making a documentary about finding her birth mother, stumbles upon a profound secret that places her right in the center of it all. The movie takes a disturbing stage when she finds out that her family worships the demonic Asmodeus, aka Tobi. The film depicts several paranormal incidents as the story unfolds with eerie elements.
Navigating the exact timelines and various installments in the franchise may seem an itchy task, and watching the series in order is optional to enjoy the movies. However, this guide will help fans of the horror genre who wish to explore the secrets that lie within the dark in a correct chronological order.