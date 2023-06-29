Paranormal Caught on Camera season 6: Release date, summary, and more

The sixth season of Paranormal Caught on Camera is all set to return to Travel Channel on July 9, 2023, airing new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT. The much-anticipated series will also be released on Discovery+ on September 8, 2023, with one episode every Sunday at 3 am ET/PT.

The two-minute trailer of the show that has been dropped makes it evident that this season will take the audience on yet another spine-chilling journey into the world of supernatural phenomena, encounters with mysterious beings, and UFO sightings. The summary for the upcoming installment of Paranormal Caught on Camera on IMDb states,

"A panel of experts analyze footage from some of the world's most eye-opening and terrifying paranormal videos. From poltergeist activity to lights in the sky, these firsthand accounts just might turn skeptics into believers."

Travel Channel and creator Beth Braden bring gripping content and compelling storytelling to the table, making the series one of the top in the list of horror series, including 28 Days Haunted, Ghost Hunters, and Paranormal Investigators: Phasmophobia.

Paranormal Caught on Camera unveils unexplained phenomena on season 6

The sixth season of Paranormal Caught on Camera, like any other season of the show, collates bizarre videos of strange occurrences all over the world. Audiences can expect heightened excitement in terms of poltergeist activity and ghostly apparitions.

What began in 2019, has now become a full-blown ghost chasers series produced by Meetinghouse Productions over the years it has been broadcast. Travel Channel summarises the show aptly as:

"In each hour-long episode, a panel of both returning and new experts breaks down the footage and analyzes what exactly the eyewitnesses captured, from Bigfoot sightings to glitches in the matrix, shape-shifting extraterrestrials, headless apparitions, monsters under the bed, mysterious lights in the sky, possessed dolls, UFOs and much more."

It continues:

"Insights from some of the most knowledgeable specialists in the field, and firsthand accounts from the people lucky enough – or perhaps unlucky enough – to witness these strange phenomena for themselves, just might make a believer of even the biggest skeptics out there."

Each season consists of an average of 25 episodes where experts, old and new, come in to break down every suspicious footage captured by the eyewitnesses. While the show carefully curates a diverse range of videos, it is possible to come across grainy 144p footage captured in a handycam to high-resolution videos from action cameras.

Aaron Sagers @aaronsagers

Season Six Under Construction.

#paranormalcaughtoncamera Paranormal Caught On Camera:Season Six Under Construction. Paranormal Caught On Camera: Season Six Under Construction.#paranormalcaughtoncamera https://t.co/KBSP82JyGj

Paranormal Caught on Camera is not the kind of show that relies on debunking myths. Instead, it lets the viewers judge for themselves and plays on the fear factor--be it an apparition in the Everglades or a creaky hotel room in Los Angeles.

The cast of the show constitutes of Brian J. Cano, Mark Moran, Paul Kaup, Susan Slaughter, Dan Sturges, Sapphire Sandalo, Mark Sceurman, Derek Hayes, Lynne S. McNeill, and Ben Kissel. They are joined by Aaron Sagers, Rachel Evans, Natalia Reagan, Ronny LeBlanc, Rosemary Ellen Guiley, Jeff Emtman, Mireya Mayor, and Jason Patton.

More on Paranormal Caught on Camera

The fifth season of the show featured intriguing episodes such as Haunted Texas Hotel, Alabama Glitch in the Matrix, Haunted Connecticut Thrift Store, and Mysterious Mountainside Lights in North Carolina. The series featured expert commentary, theories, and valuable insights.

Travel Channel's Paranormal Caught on Camera speaks to the innate fascination with the supernatural. The sixth season will be here on July 9, 2023, only to elevate viewers' heart rates.

Poll : 0 votes