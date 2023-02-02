Create

Parklife 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more

Park Life Festival 2022 (Image via Getty)
Parklife, a UK music festival that takes place every year at Heaton Park in Manchester, England, is set to return this year in June. The festival was announced via its official Twitter page and will be held on June 10 and 11, 2023.

Presale tickets, both the Past Booker presale and the Pre-Registration presale for Parklife 2023, will go on sale on Thursday, February 2, at 10 am on Ticketmaster. A special presale from the ThreeUK app also went live on January 31 and will continue till February 2 (48 hours).

Tickets for the general public will be available from Friday, February 3, at 10 am on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased via parklife.uk.com. Day tickets start from £85 and can be used to enter on either one of the days. Weekend tickets start from £129.50 and will allow individual admission on both days.

It is important to note that a booking fee will be added to the price of the tickets.

Parklife 2023 to be headlined by The 1975 and Aitch

Rapper Aitch will headline the festival's first day, while the English pop-rock band The 1975 will headline the second day. Check out the full lineup with the respective venues for Parklife 2023 below:

Saturday, June 10, 2023:

The Parklife Stage:

  • Aitch
  • Little Simz
  • Rudimental (Live)
  • Mimi Webb
  • Raye
  • FLO
  • Knucks
  • Joesef
  • Strategy
  • CrystalMill
  • Tays
  • Rich Reason

The Valley :

  • Fredagain
  • Skrillex
  • Peggy Gou
  • Jon Hopkins
  • AnnieMac
  • Jyoti
  • Jamz Supermom
  • Pretty Girl (DJ set)
  • Tarzsa

The Hanger:

  • Joseph Capriati
  • The Martinez Brothers
  • Enzo Siragusa
  • East End Dubs
  • Pawsa
  • Chris Stussy
  • Manda Moor Lopez
The Temple:

  • Sonny Fodera
  • Gordon City
  • Djez
  • Hannah Wants
  • Sosa Ammara
  • Belters Only
  • Lindsay Mathews
  • Alex Mills

Worried About Henry (A-Z) :

  • Andy C Wilkinson
  • Shyfx
  • AMC&Turno
  • Disrupta-B2B-Mozey
  • Goddard
  • Lens B2B Charlietee
  • Northbase
  • Mollie Collins
  • Mark XTC
  • Crucast
  • Mackygee
  • Skepsis
  • Darkzy
  • Flava D
  • Zero
  • Window Kind
  • Lazarus AD

Magic Sky (in association with BBC Radio 1 Dance):

  • Patrick Topping
  • DenisSulta
  • Skream
  • Prospa (DJ set)
  • Jaguar
  • Mele
  • Kilimanjaro
  • Me9 Ward
  • Pangolin

Palmhouse/Glitterbox(A-Z):

  • Dan Shake
  • DJ Paulette
  • Gina Breeze
  • DJ Groovy Amanda
  • Horse Meat Disco
  • Joshua James
  • Melvo Baptiste

Casa Bacard (A-Z):

  • Bakey
  • Bluetoof
  • Clemency
  • Dr.Banana
  • Emerald
  • Helen Star
  • MPH
  • 5NO

PIV (A-Z)

  • Jaden Thompson
  • Kellie Allen
  • Kolter
  • Lauren Losung
  • M High
  • Prunk
  • Robbie Doherty
  • Rossi
  • Toman

June 11, 2023 (day 2):

The Parklife Stage :

  • The 1975
  • Slowthai
  • Self Esteem
  • Becky Hill
  • Confidence Man
  • Shy Girl
  • Jpeg Mafia
  • Wu Tang Clan + Nas: Ny State of Mind

The Valley:

  • The Prodigy
  • Jamie Jones B2B Michael Bibi
  • CarlCox Hybrid Live
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Melladee
  • Chaos in the CBD
  • Luxe
  • krysko

The Hanger:

  • Fisher
  • Solardo
  • Ben Hemsley
  • Vintage Culture
  • Paul Woodford
  • LF System
  • Hannah Laing
  • James Organ

The Temple:

  • Honey Dijon
  • Skin on Skin
  • Mall Grab
  • Eliza Rose
  • DJ Tsha
  • Saoirse
  • Eleclair Fifi
  • Aletha

Eat Your Own Ears:

  • NxWorries - Anderson Paak & Knxwledge
  • Byermono
  • NIA Archives
  • DJ Seinfeld
  • Salute
  • Mona Yim

XXL Presents (A-Z):

  • Azyr
  • Charlotte De Witte
  • I Hate models
  • Rebekah
  • Reinier Zonneveld
  • SPFDJ
  • VTSS
  • VXYX

DNB All Stars & Metropolis:

  • Hybrid Minds
  • Subfocus
  • Dimension
  • Bou&Hedex
  • Friction
  • Kannie
  • K-Motionz
  • Vibe Chemistry B2B Alcemist
  • Nothbase B2B Kara B2B EJ Kitto
  • Kings of the Rollers

Casa Bacard (A-Z):

  • Gabrielle Kwarteng
  • Hayley Zalassi
  • Joe Motion
  • Jordan Villa
  • Sally <
  • Surusinghe
  • Tai Lokun

Rinse presents Parklife (A-Z)

  • 24hr Garage Girls ft Shosh
  • 4am Kru
  • BkLava
  • Conducia
  • Chimpo
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Interplanetary Criminal
  • Mkie Skinner
  • Sammy Virji
  • Suchi
  • ThtGrl
  • Yung SIngh

The music festival's history

The music festival began at the initiative of the music conglomerate Live Nation as the Mad Fetter Festival in Platt Fields Park, Rusholme, before moving to its current location in Heaton park and becoming the festival it is. The 2023 event marks 13 years of the music festival.

