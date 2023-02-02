Parklife 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more

Parklife, a UK music festival that takes place every year at Heaton Park in Manchester, England, is set to return this year in June. The festival was announced via its official Twitter page and will be held on June 10 and 11, 2023.

Presale tickets, both the Past Booker presale and the Pre-Registration presale for Parklife 2023, will go on sale on Thursday, February 2, at 10 am on Ticketmaster. A special presale from the ThreeUK app also went live on January 31 and will continue till February 2 (48 hours).

Tickets for the general public will be available from Friday, February 3, at 10 am on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased via parklife.uk.com. Day tickets start from £85 and can be used to enter on either one of the days. Weekend tickets start from £129.50 and will allow individual admission on both days.

It is important to note that a booking fee will be added to the price of the tickets.

Parklife 2023 to be headlined by The 1975 and Aitch

Rapper Aitch will headline the festival's first day, while the English pop-rock band The 1975 will headline the second day. Check out the full lineup with the respective venues for Parklife 2023 below:

Saturday, June 10, 2023:

The Parklife Stage:

Aitch

Little Simz

Rudimental (Live)

Mimi Webb

Raye

FLO

Knucks

Joesef

Strategy

CrystalMill

Tays

Rich Reason

The Valley :

Fredagain

Skrillex

Peggy Gou

Jon Hopkins

AnnieMac

Jyoti

Jamz Supermom

Pretty Girl (DJ set)

Tarzsa

The Hanger:

Joseph Capriati

The Martinez Brothers

Enzo Siragusa

East End Dubs

Pawsa

Chris Stussy

Manda Moor Lopez

The Temple:

Sonny Fodera

Gordon City

Djez

Hannah Wants

Sosa Ammara

Belters Only

Lindsay Mathews

Alex Mills

Worried About Henry (A-Z) :

Andy C Wilkinson

Shyfx

AMC&Turno

Disrupta-B2B-Mozey

Goddard

Lens B2B Charlietee

Northbase

Mollie Collins

Mark XTC

Crucast

Mackygee

Skepsis

Darkzy

Flava D

Zero

Window Kind

Lazarus AD

Magic Sky (in association with BBC Radio 1 Dance):

Patrick Topping

DenisSulta

Skream

Prospa (DJ set)

Jaguar

Mele

Kilimanjaro

Me9 Ward

Pangolin

Palmhouse/Glitterbox(A-Z):

Dan Shake

DJ Paulette

Gina Breeze

DJ Groovy Amanda

Horse Meat Disco

Joshua James

Melvo Baptiste

Casa Bacard (A-Z):

Bakey

Bluetoof

Clemency

Dr.Banana

Emerald

Helen Star

MPH

5NO

PIV (A-Z)

Jaden Thompson

Kellie Allen

Kolter

Lauren Losung

M High

Prunk

Robbie Doherty

Rossi

Toman

June 11, 2023 (day 2):

The Parklife Stage :

The 1975

Slowthai

Self Esteem

Becky Hill

Confidence Man

Shy Girl

Jpeg Mafia

Wu Tang Clan + Nas: Ny State of Mind

The Valley:

The Prodigy

Jamie Jones B2B Michael Bibi

CarlCox Hybrid Live

The Blessed Madonna

Melladee

Chaos in the CBD

Luxe

krysko

The Hanger:

Fisher

Solardo

Ben Hemsley

Vintage Culture

Paul Woodford

LF System

Hannah Laing

James Organ

The Temple:

Honey Dijon

Skin on Skin

Mall Grab

Eliza Rose

DJ Tsha

Saoirse

Eleclair Fifi

Aletha

Eat Your Own Ears:

NxWorries - Anderson Paak & Knxwledge

Byermono

NIA Archives

DJ Seinfeld

Salute

Mona Yim

XXL Presents (A-Z):

Azyr

Charlotte De Witte

I Hate models

Rebekah

Reinier Zonneveld

SPFDJ

VTSS

VXYX

DNB All Stars & Metropolis:

Hybrid Minds

Subfocus

Dimension

Bou&Hedex

Friction

Kannie

K-Motionz

Vibe Chemistry B2B Alcemist

Nothbase B2B Kara B2B EJ Kitto

Kings of the Rollers

Casa Bacard (A-Z):

Gabrielle Kwarteng

Hayley Zalassi

Joe Motion

Jordan Villa

Sally <

Surusinghe

Tai Lokun

Rinse presents Parklife (A-Z)

24hr Garage Girls ft Shosh

4am Kru

BkLava

Conducia

Chimpo

Girls Don't Sync

Interplanetary Criminal

Mkie Skinner

Sammy Virji

Suchi

ThtGrl

Yung SIngh

The music festival's history

The music festival began at the initiative of the music conglomerate Live Nation as the Mad Fetter Festival in Platt Fields Park, Rusholme, before moving to its current location in Heaton park and becoming the festival it is. The 2023 event marks 13 years of the music festival.

