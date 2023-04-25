"Payment failed": Fans joke why they won't be able to buy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low has been a huge success for both Travis Scott and the Jordan brand, with resale prices reaching several times the original retail price.

The sneaker has become a must-have item for sneaker collectors and fans of Travis Scott's music alike, cementing its status as a modern classic in the world of sneaker culture.

It was first released in July 2019, and quickly became a sensation in the world of streetwear and sneaker culture. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low has since been released in other colorways.

Tomorrow, the Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low OG "Olive" will drop and sneakerheads are quite excited about it, but they are also quite worried about whether they will be able to get their hands on them or not! Because every time they try to pre-order, the SNKRS app or the website gets glitched.

Fans joke why they won't be able to buy Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low OG "Olive" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

AFEW STORE @AFEWSTORE l8r.it/dKDG



Ready for the Raffle?⁠

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan Wmns 1 Low OG SP "Olive" drops on April 26 via Raffle Release⁠ and Instore Release!

Follow us here on Instagram and enter the Raffle!⁠

⁠

#travisscott #airjordan #afewstore SHOP LINKReady for the Raffle?⁠The Travis Scott x Air Jordan Wmns 1 Low OG SP "Olive" drops on April 26 via Raffle Release⁠ and Instore Release!Follow us here on Instagram and enter the Raffle!⁠ SHOP LINK ➡️ l8r.it/dKDGReady for the Raffle?⁠The Travis Scott x Air Jordan Wmns 1 Low OG SP "Olive" drops on April 26 via Raffle Release⁠ and Instore Release!Follow us here on Instagram and enter the Raffle!⁠⁠#travisscott #airjordan #afewstore https://t.co/0cWrq709mJ

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG trainers are some of the most highly-demanded sneakers and fans are super excited about the new release. However, they are also worried that due to glitches on the SNKRS app, they won't be able to get their hands on the pair.

There have been reports of glitches on the SNKRS app and Nike's official website that prevent fans from pre-ordering or buying newly launched sneakers. Some users have reported that the SNKRS app allows people to cart before the launch, while others have reported issues with payment, size glitches, and infinite loading screens.

These glitches have caused frustration among sneaker enthusiasts and have led some to give up on using the app or website altogether. Fans have been commenting regarding the same in an Instagram post by @sneakernews.

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

More about the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" is a highly anticipated sneaker that is set to be released on April 26, 2023, for a retail price of $150. The sneakers feature a sail, university red, black, and medium olive colorway, with a mix of materials including suede, leather, and canvas.

The sneakers will be available in full family sizing, including women's, PS, and TD sizes. The Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low OG "Olive" has been confirmed for release on SNKRS and select retailers globally.

The "Olive" colorway is a departure from the brown and black color scheme of the original Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, with an olive green upper that is accented by hits of black, white, and brown. The shoe features the same mix of materials as the original release, including suede and leather, and it also includes the signature backwards Nike swoosh on the lateral side of the shoe.

Poll : 0 votes