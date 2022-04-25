Peace Collective X McDonald’s collab: Release date, price and more details about the collection

Fast-food giant McDonald's is collaborating with the Toronto apparel brand Peace Collective for a merch capsule and accessories line that includes lapel pins, toques, keychains, and tote bags.

The limited-edition merch is heavy on nostalgia and supports the restaurant's chain charity initiative, McHappy Day. Peace Collective x McDonald's Canada will be available for purchase until May 11, 2022.

More about the Peace Collective x McDonald's merch

McDonald's Canada merch for McHappy Day (Image via Peace Collective)

The limited-edition merch includes sweatshirts, hoodies, tees, and more featuring iconic graphics of McDonald's Land characters and Mayor McCheese, Birdie, McNuggets Buddies, and Hamburglar. On May 11, 2022, McHappy Day will take place to support local children's charities, including Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

McDonald's Canada will be partnering with DJs to curate music mixes every day leading up to McHappy Day, which falls on May 11, 2022. These DJs will perform mixes live on their social media channels and McDonald's Canada's Spotify.

"From Grimace to The Hamburglar, McDonald’s nostalgic characters are back in this new custom collaboration in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada. A portion of proceeds from the sale of #McHappyDay merch helps give families a place to stay together at a Ronald McDonald House or Ronald McDonald Family Room, close to their sick child in hospital," reads the Peace Collective website.

The collection includes 21-pieces with hoodies, jackets, tees, crewnecks, joggers, tote bags, toques, keychains, and lapel pins.

Leading the collection is the Better Together Varsity Jacket, which costs CAD 320 in size ranging from XS to 3XL. The varsity jacket is 100% natural wool body, while the sleeves are 100% genuine calf leather.

Better Together McNuggets Hoodie can be availed for CAD 85 in white and black colorways, in a size range of XS to 3XL. The hoodies are 70% cotton and 30% polyester in middle-weight fabric.

The Better Together McDonaldLand Crewneck can be purchased for CAD 75 in three colors: red, black, and white. The crewnecks can be paired with matching sets of joggers, which also come in the aforementioned colorways for CAD 80.

The T-shirt collection comes with graphics of characters Mayor McCheese, Birdie, and Hamburglar in white, navy, and forest green colorways. Each t-shirt from the collection can be availed for CAD 45 in sizes XS to 3XL, made of 100% soft cotton.

The McDonaldLand and McNugget Buddies totes can be available for CAD 35 in natural and black colorways. While the Canadian Headwear, known as Toque, can be availed for CAD 30 in black, red, and gold colorways.

The keychain with McDonaldLand graphics and lapel pins with Mayor McCheese, Hamburglar, and Birdie characters can be availed for CAD 12.

All 21 pieces of the collection can be availed on the official Peace Collective website and in-stores across Canada. Another way guests can support McHappy Day is with a $2 donation until May 11, 2022. A portion of the proceeds from the merch sale, food, and beverages sold at Mcdonald's will be donated to charities.

