Peach Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

The Peach Music Festival, scheduled to take place from June 29 through July 9 next year, has announced its lineup recently. The festival, slated to take place in Scranton, Pennsylvania, will be headlined by American blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band, Indie Jam Band Goose, rock bands My Morning Jacket, and Ween.

An FAQ on the festival's website noted that a waterpark called the Montage Mountain Waterpark is located inside the festival grounds. It will give attendees with a 4-day festival pass access to the lazy river and slides.

This is the tenth iteration of the festival, which was started by American rock band Allman Brothers Band in 2012.

Peach Music Festival 2023 ticket details and lineup explored

Tickets to The Peach Music Festival — including general admission and VIP passes — are on sale now via Peach Music Festival’s official website. Also available via the festival’s website are various ticketing and parking options.

The following ticket prices have currently been revealed by the festival:

A four-day general admission lawn pass is available from $149.

A four-day general admission camping pass is priced at $224.

A 4-day general admission plus pass is priced at $199,

A four-day general admission plus camping pass is priced at $274.

Also available via the festival’s website are passes including a 4-day reserved pass, 4-day VIP, 4-day reserved VIP, 4-day Super VIP, 4-day Super VIP Ultimate, Glamping, 4-day VIP Box, 4-day Super VIP Box, and various travel packages. Interested fans can register for these categories via the festival's website. No single-day tickets were available at the time of writing this article.

Peach Music Festival 2023 lineup

The following artists have been announced as performers for the 2023 iteration of the Peach Music Festival and possible changes in the lineup might occur close to the festival.

Duane Betts

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

TAUK featuring Kanika Moore

Magic City Hippies

Dogs inaA Pile

Lawrence

Thumpasaurus

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Karina Rykman

Ghost Light

Tapers Choice

Son Little

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Mihali

Raq

TAZ Plays Hendrix

Circles Around the Sun

Melt

Mo Lowda & The Humble

Oh He Dead

Cris Jacobs Band

Friends of the Brothers

Couch

Psycodelics

Yam Yam

Hans Williams

Ally Venable

Parrotfish

Will Evans

Wax Owls

Brown Eyed Woman

Veronica Lewis

Baked Shrimp

Quinn Sullivan

Kanika Moore Presents The Broadband

The Sweet Lillies

JB Strauss

Kendall Street Company

One Time Weekend

Proper Tea

Roast John

More about the headliners, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Goose

Among the headliners at the Peach Music festival is Grammy-award winning blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

The group has so far released six studio albums and three live albums. Their most recent work is also their most ambitious studio project, as the band puts it and is titled I am the Moon, which is an undertaking of four albums with four corresponding films and 24 original songs.

The band’s website noted that the project is inspired by a mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers and is emotionally driven by the isolation and disconnection of the pandemic era.

Also among the headliners is American jam band Goose, which was formed in 2014. The band’s lineup consists of Peter Anspach, Jeff Arevalo, Ben Atkind, Rick Mitarotonda, and Trevor Weeks. Earlier in June this year, the band released their third studio album, Dripfield.

Lead guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda, in a statement to Consequence, said:

“I really liked re-working some of the stuff we’ve been playing for years and taking the material in directions I would have never expected.”

The new album features 10 tracks, and the band introduced the album with its title track, also titled Dripfield, along with a video directed by Dylan Hahn.

