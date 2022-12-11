Peacock’s Baking It season 2: Who is the richest host? Rumored net worth explored

Baking It is set to return to screens with another season, and appearing as hosts are two comical and amazing actors. The show is set to air on December 12, on Peacock. The season will kick off with a holiday special featuring four celebrities who aim to bake to help raise money for their favorite charities.

Appearing as hosts are Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who also serve as the show's executive producers. Poehler is replacing Andy Samberg as host in the second season of the reality TV show.

Amy Poehler's work in films and television has earned her a net worth of $25 million, which is $5 million more than Maya's.

The show’s synopsis reads:

"Baking It is a holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya and Amy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions."

The hosts' net worth explored ahead of Baking It season 2 premiere

Baking It season 2 returns with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live alum, who called the Peacock series the “coziest cooking competition on TV.” The two bring humor, music, and charming commentary to each episode of the show.

Amy Poehler ($25 million)

The 51-year-old actor is set to host Baking It season 2. The comedian, voice artist, producer, and writer has a net worth of $25 million and was born in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1971.

Her interest in acting peaked when she played the role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz when she was 10. She started her career as a comic as part of the Upright Citizens Brigade. As part of UCB, she appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, performing sketches. She gained fame when she appeared on Saturday Night Live as a featured performer in 2001. She stayed on with the show until 2008, and she went on to become a co-host on Weekend Update in the final season. The Parks and Recreation actress went on to host the Golden Globe Awards with Tina Fey.

The Baking It host reportedly paid her ex-husband Will Arnett $6.49 in 2012 to buy him out of two condo units in NYC and turn them into one condo.

Maya Rudolph (20 million)

The 50-year-old actress, comedian, singer, and voice actor has a net worth of $20 million. She first gained fame on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and has appeared in multiple movies such as Bridesmaids, Wine Country, and Up All Night. The Baking It host has been a voice artist for various productions such as Shrek the Third, The Nut Job, The Angry Birds Movie, Big Mouth, and Bless the Harts.

Her awards and nominations include six Primetime Emmys. In 2016, Maya won a Behind the Voice Feature Film Voice Acting Award for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Featured Film in a Supporting Role for Strange Magic, followed by a Black Reel Award for Television as an Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series for The Good Place in 2020.

Maya’s relationship with Paul Thomas Anderson started in November 2001, and together they have four children. The couple purchased a property in Tarzana in the early 2000s for $2.3 million, followed by one in Sherman Oaks for $2.6 million in 2021.

Baking It is a five-part show

Season 2 will feature eight pairs who will fight to win a grand prize of $50,000. The teams include Allen Speigner and Matthew Bandoner, Keith and Corey Holland, Reema and Ravi Patel, Sharon Strickland and Shemara Pittman, Maddie and April Howton, Sydney and Jenna Brasuell, Yuki Burton and Ominivie Agbongidi, and Agnes Tamburello and George Molina.

Tune in on December 12, at 10 pm ET/PT on Peacock to see what happens when Baking It season 2 airs.

