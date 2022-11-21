Peacock's Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats- What happened to Teddy Hart's ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler?

The upcoming Peacock documentary on Teddy Hart, Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats., is all set to premiere this week, covering the life of the professional wrestler who has made a name for himself with his lifestyle and alleged crimes, making him one of the most infamous wrestlers of his generation. Hart has previously been charged with s*xual assault by two women and has also been arrested for possession of illicit substances.

The larger-than-life wrestler's already infamous stature took a blow when his then-girlfriend, Samantha Fiddler, suddenly disappeared. Six years later, the aspiring female wrestler is still missing. The upcoming Peacock documentary by Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch will also look at this angle. The documentary is set to premiere on November 22, 2022.

Teddy Hart's ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler went missing from Florida

A native of Canada, Samantha Fiddler was an aspiring professional wrestler. She met Teddy Hart in Edmonton, Alberta, and bonded over their shared interests, as revealed by Hart in a later interview, Samantha and Teddy's relationship was both professional and personal. He allegedly trained her as well. However, he claimed that by the time she disappeared, they were no longer in touch.

Teddy Hart revealed in an interview:

"By the time she moved to Florida, our relationship had ended and I had moved to Texas. I was not in regular communication with her, and I do not know what happened to her. I hope for the sake of her family and her kids that she is somewhere out there and that she is ok."

According to Samantha Fiddler's father, Robin Fiddler, she has been missing since November 19, 2016. Right before she disappeared, the mother-of-three was arrested on trespassing charges. She disappeared the day she was bonded out of Brevard County. According to investigators, she was in Florida when she disappeared. Robin Fiddler recalled:

"That’s the agony of this whole situation we don’t have a clue, our imagination can’t drum up what happened to our daughter....She wanted to pursue a career in professional wrestling, maybe a little bit of MMA so she went down to Florida to pursue this career...She kept in contact with her family constantly - her sister. But, in November 2016 it stopped. It was like she dropped off the face of the earth."

According to reports, Samantha was 29 at the time of her disappearance. There was some indication of foul play, or at least possible foul play, according to her father, who said:

"She mentioned there were some people who were angry with her but she wouldn't go into any detail. We don’t know anybody in Florida. All we know is our daughter is out there or something really bad happened to her."

Fiddler's disappearance has been one of the cases that has yielded no results, even after tremendous investigation. Six years later, the mystery remains as stagnant as it was back then. The upcoming Teddy Hart documentary, Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. will also possibly explore this topic when it airs on November 22, 2022.

