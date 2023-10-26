Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 release date, air time, and plot explored

Penn & Teller: Fool Us brings back the iconic 3-decade-strong duo of magicians for season 10. Each episode will feature four magicians showcasing their absolute best tricks in an attempt to deceive the judges and the audience as they try to decode the contestants' moves. At stake is a Fool Us trophy and the chance to flaunt their magic at a Penn & Teller Las Vegas show, awarding them with priceless exposure.

Taking Alyson Hannigan's place this season as host is Brooke Burke. The premier episode is set to release on October 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

With the combined expertise of Penn and Teller, performing a trick they're not able to decipher has become increasingly difficult over the years. Magic and mystery come together in this series.

When and where to watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10

Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 puts the popular TV duo Penn Jillette and Teller's minds together to understand and crack the method behind the complex magic displayed by the contestants.

This series is also interactive in the way that the studio and home audience are not let in on the answers either and guess along as the episode goes on.

Season 10 episode 1 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us will be available to watch on October 27 or 28, depending on the timezone of the viewer.

Streaming on The CW network, Penn & Teller: Fool Us can be binged at the following times:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) October 27, 2023 8 pm Midwest of the US (CT) October 27, 2023 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) October 27, 2023 6 pm West Coast of the US (PT) October 27, 2023 5 pm Alaska (AKT) October 27, 2023 4 pm Hawaii (HAT) October 27, 2023 2 pm England (BST) October 28, 2023 1 am Germany (CEST) October 28, 2023 2 am France (CEST) October 28, 2023 2 am Spain (CEST) October 28, 2023 2 am Italy (CEST) October 28, 2023 2 am Australia (AEST) October 28, 2023 10 am New Zealand (NZDT) October 28, 2023 1 pm Japan (JST) October 28, 2023 9 am South Korea (KST) October 28, 2023 9 am India (IST) October 28, 2023 5.30 am

Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 10 cast and format

Returning to the judge's panel in season 10 are Penn Jillette and Teller, naturally, since the show is named after them.

While their claim to fame came from the show when they became household names, their careers in the entertainment industry have been long-standing.

This impressive illusionist duo has traveled the world for over three decades, hoodwinking audiences with their magic.

Replacing How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan as the host after her 8-season-long run is Brooke Burke. Brooke has been on several television shows, including Dancing With The Stars, in which Alyson is currently competing.

The show will likely continue to follow its successful format, where they build intrigue and pick apart some of the most challenging magic tricks.

In every episode, four magicians, specializing in their own branches of this art form, will attempt to outwit the judges and audience.

By doing so, they hope to win themselves the Fool Us trophy along with an unforgettable experience of opening one of Penn & Teller's Vegas shows.

The show will feature one or more experts backstage who will be told about the workings of each trick prior to the performance and will play a key role in determining whether or not Penn and Teller were actually fooled.

The duo will have only one shot at decoding; they will be allowed to watch the trick as it plays out and will then deliberate with each other before coming to a final decision. During this time, audiences guess along too.

Each episode comes to a conclusion with a unique, complex, yet seamless trick performed by the judges themselves.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us will take the audience on a journey of mystery and investigation, also bringing out their inner child with entertaining, captivating acts.

Tune in for the premiere episode of season 10 on The CW network at 8 p.m. ET on October 27.