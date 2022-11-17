Pentatonix Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

Three-time Grammy-winning American a-cappella group Pentatonix recently confirmed their tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The group's social media account posted about the addition of six more shows for Australasia to their world tour in March 2023.

Titled "Pentatonix: The World Tour," the celebrated a-cappella group will start with concerts in Singapore and Japan in March next year. They will then move on to six cities in the Australasia region -- five shows in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Pentatonix: The World Tour's Australia leg will begin on March 18

Tickets for The World Tour 2023's Australian leg (Image via Live Nation)

Details about the upcoming extensive tour are available on the band's official website. Fans can head to the site to learn more about the shows and tickets.

The tickets for the Australia shows are expected to go on general sale on November 18, 12.00 pm (local time) through the Live Nation website. However, fans who have Live Nation memberships will access the tickets a day prior, i.e., on November 17, 2022, at 11.00 am (local time) via the pre-sale.

The World Tour 2023's Australia leg will begin on March 18 from Adelaide, and the band's performances will then move to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Here is the schedule of the five Australia concerts and more details about the tickets:

1) March 18 – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Live Nation webpage link for tickets: https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1397944/pentatonix/adelaide/2023-03-18

Pre-sale schedule: November 17, 2022, 11.00 am (ACDT)

General sale schedule: November 18, 2022, 12.00 pm (ACDT)

2) March 20 – HBF Stadium, Perth

Live Nation webpage link for tickets: https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1397949/pentatonix/perth/2023-03-20

Pre-sale schedule: November 17, 2022, 11.00 am (AWST)

General sale schedule: November 18, 2022, 12.00 pm (AWST)

3) March 22 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Live Nation webpage link for tickets: https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1397954/pentatonix/brisbane/2023-03-22

Pre-sale schedule: November 17, 2022, 11.00 am (AEST)

General sale schedule: November 18, 2022, 12.00 pm (AEST)

4) March 25 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Live Nation webpage link for tickets: https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1397959/pentatonix/sydney/2023-03-25

Pre-sale schedule: November 17, 2022, 11.00 am (AEDT)

General sale schedule: November 18, 2022, 12.00 pm (AEDT)

5) March 26 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Live Nation webpage link for tickets: https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1397964/pentatonix/melbourne/2023-03-26

Pre-sale schedule: November 17, 2022, 11.00 am (AEDT)

General sale schedule: November 18, 2022, 12.00 pm (AEDT)

Besides Live Nation, fans can also find tickets for the shows on Ticketek Australia.

After the Australian leg concludes, the popular a-cappella band will perform a show at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on March 23, 2022. The tickets for the same will go on general sale on November 18, 2022, at 12.00 pm (NZDT). One can use the link here to book tickets.

The tour is scheduled to start with a concert in The Star Theatre of Singapore on March 6, 2023. The Singapore show will then be followed by four concerts in Japan - two in Tokyo with one each in Osaka and Nagoya -- from March 8 to 14.

Note: Readers can find the exact instructions related to booking tickets via pre-sale or the general one through the respective web pages mentioned above.

