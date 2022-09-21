Pentatonix Christmas Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

American a cappella group Pentatonix on Tuesday announced their fall tour, “A Christmas Spectacular Tour,” for this November. The tour is in support of their upcoming album, Holidays Around the World, which is scheduled for release on October 28. Pentatonix will be supported by siblings and winners of The Voice Season 21, Girl Named Tom.

Speaking about the tour, founding member Scott Hoying said:

“The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before.”

Pentatonix Christmas Tour 2022 Tickets

Pentatonix @PTXofficial Check your inbox for all the details. PATRONS! Your exclusive presale for PENTATONIX: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR is now happening EVERYWHERE!Check your inbox for all the details. PATRONS! Your exclusive presale for PENTATONIX: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR is now happening EVERYWHERE! ✨ Check your inbox for all the details.

The tickets for Pentatonix’s “A Christmas Spectacular Tour” have been released to the group’s Patreon subscribers. A Live Nation presale will be available from September 21 at 10 am PT using the code 'Venue'.

A Spotify presale will also go live on September 21 at the same time with access to VIP packages. A separate presale will be hosted by Girl Named Tom on September 22 at 10 am PT for fans who register to their mailing list via their website.

A presale for the group will also be available via Ticketmaster on the same day. The general public onsale will be available from September 23 at 10 am PT.

Pentatonix “A Christmas Spectacular Tour” 2022 Dates

Pentatonix @PTXofficial PTX CHRISTMAS NEWS



We are SO excited to announce that our NEW ALBUM titled "Holidays Around The World" is coming out on October 28th... and that's not all! PTX CHRISTMAS NEWSWe are SO excited to announce that our NEW ALBUM titled "Holidays Around The World" is coming out on October 28th... and that's not all! 🚨🎄 PTX CHRISTMAS NEWS 🎄🚨We are SO excited to announce that our NEW ALBUM titled "Holidays Around The World" is coming out on October 28th... and that's not all! https://t.co/qlvCuOqyJe

November 17 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

November 19 – West Valley City, UT at Maverik Center

November 20 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

November 22 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

November 23 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

November 26 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

November 27 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

November 29 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

December 01 – Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

December 03 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

December 04 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

December 06 – Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

December 08 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

December 10 – Memphis, TN at FedExForum

December 11 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

December 13 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum

December 14 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

December 15 – Hollywood, FL at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood

December 17 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum

December 19 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

December 20 – Hershey, PA at Giant Center

December 22 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

More about Pentatonix

Pentatonix @PTXofficial We'll also be releasing a BRAND NEW SONG called "Prayers For This World" to coincide with the album pre-order! Get all the info at ptxofficial.com . More surprises to come later this week.... We'll also be releasing a BRAND NEW SONG called "Prayers For This World" to coincide with the album pre-order! Get all the info at ptxofficial.com. More surprises to come later this week.... https://t.co/WQumzXmPBs

Pentatonix is an American a cappella group which consists of vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee. The group is known for their cover versions of modern pop works and Christmas songs, sometimes in the form of medleys, along with original material.

Formed in 2011, the group won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off. They also received $200,000 and a recording contract with Sony Music.

In 2012, they released their debut EP PTX, Volume 1 followed by their holiday release PTXmas the same year. Two years later, the group released their third album PTX, Vol. II, which debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums. Later, they released their fourth EP, PTX Vol.III and two full-length studio albums, PTX, Vols. 1 & 2.

They also released their holiday album, That's Christmas to Me, with the album certified Gold followed by A Pentatonix Christmas.

The group has won three Grammy Awards till date and was the first a cappella act to win Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, they won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far