Pentatonix Christmas Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

American a cappella group Pentatonix on Tuesday announced their fall tour, “A Christmas Spectacular Tour,” for this November. The tour is in support of their upcoming album, Holidays Around the World, which is scheduled for release on October 28. Pentatonix will be supported by siblings and winners of The Voice Season 21, Girl Named Tom.
Speaking about the tour, founding member Scott Hoying said:
“The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before.”
Pentatonix Christmas Tour 2022 Tickets
The tickets for Pentatonix’s “A Christmas Spectacular Tour” have been released to the group’s Patreon subscribers. A Live Nation presale will be available from September 21 at 10 am PT using the code 'Venue'.
A Spotify presale will also go live on September 21 at the same time with access to VIP packages. A separate presale will be hosted by Girl Named Tom on September 22 at 10 am PT for fans who register to their mailing list via their website.
A presale for the group will also be available via Ticketmaster on the same day. The general public onsale will be available from September 23 at 10 am PT.
Pentatonix “A Christmas Spectacular Tour” 2022 Dates
- November 17 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
- November 19 – West Valley City, UT at Maverik Center
- November 20 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena
- November 22 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena
- November 23 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
- November 26 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- November 27 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- November 29 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
- December 01 – Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena
- December 03 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
- December 04 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
- December 06 – Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- December 08 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
- December 10 – Memphis, TN at FedExForum
- December 11 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- December 13 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum
- December 14 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- December 15 – Hollywood, FL at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood
- December 17 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum
- December 19 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena
- December 20 – Hershey, PA at Giant Center
- December 22 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
More about Pentatonix
Pentatonix is an American a cappella group which consists of vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee. The group is known for their cover versions of modern pop works and Christmas songs, sometimes in the form of medleys, along with original material.
Formed in 2011, the group won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off. They also received $200,000 and a recording contract with Sony Music.
In 2012, they released their debut EP PTX, Volume 1 followed by their holiday release PTXmas the same year. Two years later, the group released their third album PTX, Vol. II, which debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums. Later, they released their fourth EP, PTX Vol.III and two full-length studio albums, PTX, Vols. 1 & 2.
They also released their holiday album, That's Christmas to Me, with the album certified Gold followed by A Pentatonix Christmas.
The group has won three Grammy Awards till date and was the first a cappella act to win Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, they won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.