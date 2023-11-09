People Magazine Investigates on ID: Where are Diane Zamora and David Graham now?

The seventh episode of People Magazine Investigates Season 1 brings the story of two bright youngsters, Diane Zamora and David Graham, involved in the cold-blooded murder of a 16-year-old in Mansfield, Texas. The 1995 murder of Adrianne Jones shocked the nation as a love triangle turned into a high-profile murder case.

Adrianne Jones was murdered at the hands of Diane Zamora and David Graham who were students of Crowley High School and Mansfield High School respectively. After nine months of investigation, the local police arrested the couple using a tip from one of Diane's friends at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Diane Zamora is currently serving her sentence at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas while David Graham is at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. The People Magazine Investigates episode titled In the Name of Love reairs on November 9, 2023, on Investigation Discovery at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Who are Diane Zamora and David Graham and where are they now?

Diane Zamora was born on January 21, 1978, and went to Crowley High School. She was a member of multiple clubs at school and the National Honors Society and was scheduled to join the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Diane Zamora (Image via Marcel's Studio)

David Graham, on the other hand, was a bright fellow from Mansfield High School where Adrianne Jones was also a student. He was a battalion commander in his high school’s Junior ROTC program. David and Diane started dating after they met in August 1995. They had announced their plans for engagement in 2000 to their family within a month of their meeting.

Adrianne and David were part of the Mansfield High School track team. The two had attended the cross-country track meet in Lubbock where they became acquaintances and ended up having s*x behind an elementary school on their way back home the day the team returned to Mansfield.

David Graham (Image via Getty Images)

However, David soon after confessed to Diane about his deeds to which Diane responded with an ultimatum to either kill Adrienne or end up losing her. Diane Zamora came from a religious background and was saving herself for marriage.

The unfortunate night of December 3, 1995, had Adrianne Jones climb into David Graham's car as he asked her out as part of their schemes. Adrianne's brother noticed her step out at 2 a.m. to meet a friend. David drove her to an empty road close to Grand Prairie, Texas, when Diane stepped out of the hatchback of the car and confronted Jones once they arrived at the Joe Pool Lake as per their plan. Zamora became enraged during the conversation and a struggle later, she attacked Adrianne with weights which Jones fought back and tried to escape from the car. As she ran out onto the field, she was chased by David and shot dead with his 9mm handgun.

Zamora at her trial (Image via Getty Images)

Nine months had passed before there was a breakthrough in this case where the local police received a tip from Diane Zamora's classmate who spoke about Zamora's confession of murdering Adrianne. The couple was arrested on September 6, 1996, for capital murder and sentenced to life. Their trials were conducted separately.

Diane Zamora is presently serving her sentence at Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas while David Graham is at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. Both will be eligible for parole in 2036.